Tencarva Names New President

Tencarva Machinery Company on Monday named its next president and announced that its longtime leader would shift to a role as chairman.



Henry Ritchie, the North Carolina distributor’s executive vice president, was named to lead the company, succeeding Ed Pearce. Pearce, who began his tenure as president in early 2014, will continue to lead “strategic initiatives," the company said.



“In his 37 years with Tencarva, Henry has held every conceivable job in the company, and his wealth of experience makes him the perfect person to oversee the company’s daily operations going forward,” Pearce said in the announcement. “He is well respected by our employees, vendors, and customers and has served as our sole executive vice president for the last four years in preparation for this transition.”



“I am honored and humbled to take over the role of president from Ed, who has done an outstanding job leading the company, especially through its transformation over the last decade,” said Ritchie. “From our beginnings as a sales company, we have grown into a complete solutions provider, and I am excited about my new role and the company’s future.”



The company also promoted longtime company veterans Chad Plott and Jeremy Reese from vice president roles to executive vice presidents.



Tencarva ranks at no. 34 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.