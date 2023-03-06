Fastenal Sales Up Nearly 10% in February

Strong manufacturing sector sales continued to withstand slight declines in construction.

Andy Szal
Mar 6, 2023
Fastenal 6318d906a8273

Fastenal’s monthly sales continued to climb in February, the Minnesota fastener and industrial supply distributor reported Monday.

The company said February sales totaled $582 million, a 9.6% increase from the more than $530 million in sales during February of 2022. Sales to manufacturing customers rose by 15.8% last month, which once again offset a monthly drop in sales to non-residential construction, which were down 1.8%. The company said currency fluctuations and bad weather made a slight negative impact on the monthly numbers.

Sales of fasteners climbed by 8% last month, while safety products saw 3.2% higher sales; all other products were up nearly 14%.

Fastenal — no. 4 on ID’s Big 50 — also said its workforce had increased by more than 8% compared to February 2022. More than 22,700 people worked for the distributor as of Feb. 28.

