If You Want to Charge Higher Prices, Share Your Costs

Buyers see the value — they just can’t see what you sacrificed to deliver that value.

Feb 18th, 2022
Paul Reilly
I Stock 1308345503
iStock

“People are willing to pay higher prices when vendors are transparent about their operating costs.” — Dan Ariely, “Ask Ariely.” Wall Street Journal

Ariely is a leading authority in behavioral economics — the study of applying psychological insights into human behavior to explain economic decision making. Dan’s research has several implications for buyer decision-making. In this opening quote, Ariely taps into the buyer’s most basic decision-making criteria — fairness.

Fairness is critical to any purchasing decision. Buyers want a fair exchange for what they sacrifice in time, energy, and effort. Our internal research shows that the number-one reason buyers object to price is a perceived lack of equity; buyers feel they are being charged too much for the value they receive.

Sellers often lament, “Why can’t the buyer see the value of our solution?” Buyers see the value; they just can’t see what you sacrificed to deliver that value. If you want to charge higher prices, be more transparent about what you sacrifice.

Cost is a broader term, encompassing everything you sacrifice to deliver your value-added solution. Cost includes time, energy, effort, labor, maintenance, training, logistics, etc. All those little extras impact your company’s operating cost and pricing structure. In short, providing greater value requires more resources.

Build perceived fairness by informing customers of your total cost. For example, I remember visiting a high-end Chicago restaurant known for its fresh fish. I expected the restaurant entrance to be adorned with swanky décor, but it wasn’t. Instead, the wall was covered with pieces of paper that looked like receipts. I looked closer and noticed it was the bills of lading and cost for the fish on the menu. The simple decorations had an enormous impact on the customers’ perception of equity. Customers were getting fresh fish flown in daily. Obviously, there was an added cost.

Total cost also includes your cause. Customers know there is a cost to serving a greater cause. One notable example is TOMS and their buy-one-give-one model. When you buy a pair of shoes, they donate a pair of shoes to someone in need. It’s a great cause and people are willing to pay more to support the cause. Take any commoditized product and couple it with a cause, and you have a completely differentiated solution. Let your customer know they are contributing to the cause when they buy your solution.

Equity plays a significant role in purchasing decisions. Buyers focus on price when they are unaware of your value, or the cost behind the value you deliver. Paul ReillyPaul ReillyDemonstrate the fairness of your solution by explaining and revealing your cost. Transparency leads to fairness and fairness leads to a more equitable exchange—for you and the buyer.


Paul Reilly is a speaker, sales trainer, author of Selling Through Tough Times (McGraw-Hill, October 2021), coauthor of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018), and host of The Q and A Sales Podcast. For additional information on Paul’s keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email Paul@ReillySalesTraining.com. Visit www.ToughTimer.com and complete the 30-Day Tough-Timer Challenge.

More in Sales
5minthumbnailep23
5 Minutes with ID: How Remote Work and Virtual Selling are Reshaping Distribution's Sales Force
In this episode, we chat with Alexander Group's Andrew Horvath on sales pros' ongoing comfort level with the remote sales environment.
Dec 7th, 2021
Sales I Stock 876573208
Sales: Be Brilliant in the Basics
Relying too heavily on shortcuts impedes your progress as a salesperson.
Nov 29th, 2021
I Stock 1197371561
Customer Messaging Matters in Tough Times
Empathy is the key to powerful and persuasive messages. Are you conveying the right tone? Sales guru Paul Reilly advises.
Nov 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1324845377
How Leveraging AI Can Transform Distribution Sales
Finding the right tools in 2021 and beyond is essential for distributors who want to efficiently transition their sales teams into a post-COVID environment.
Oct 26th, 2021
I Stock 1158577193
Retool & Retrain: Does Your Sales Team Have a Data-Driven Growth Playbook?
How can distribution leaders help their sales teams adapt to this new environment of selling and customer expectations? The answer lies in leveraging customer data.
Oct 19th, 2021
I Stock 1183724539
Why the Physical Seller-to-Customer Relationship is Still Important in B2B
Seemingly all discussions about industrial supply today focus on digital activities. Here, Global Industrial's chief sales officer explains why personal relationships will remain a vital element.
Oct 15th, 2021
I Stock 1268445718
Is Wage Inflation Coming to the Sales Force? (Yes)
The Alexander Group analyzes the results of its new survey of sales departments, covering their practices, wage inflation, COVID implications and much more.
Oct 13th, 2021
I Stock 1063779218
4 Ways Distributors Can Shorten the Sales Cycle
There is no magic wand to fix current problems, but distributors can start implementing these strategies to shorten the sales cycle and provide a more enjoyable customer experience.
Oct 11th, 2021
Williams Torque Wrench
How to Educate Your Customers Who Think Any Torque Wrench Will Do
Many customers still base their decision almost solely on price.
Oct 8th, 2021
Sales I Stock 525935645
Selling Through Tough Times of Peak Demand
Seven thoughts to help you thrive in the current selling environment.
Oct 7th, 2021
I Stock 1301018705
Three Tenets to Leading a High-Performance Distribution Sales Team
Sales leaders are not only using data, but they’ve also internalized the concept with three core tenets that guide how their teams meet the moment and better serve every customer.
Sep 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1226255331
Are You Sure You Need to Hire “More” Salespeople?
Many businesses are as busy or busier than they were pre-pandemic, leading them to want more sales staff. Here, sales guru Mark Allen Roberts advises on why that may not be your best move.
Sep 20th, 2021