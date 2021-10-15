Why the Physical Seller-to-Customer Relationship is Still Important in B2B

Despite its roots and everlasting reputation for face-to-face relationships, most discussions concerning the industrial supply sector today focus on the digital realm: how sellers are utilizing digital tools to best reach and service their customers and how to make their buying experience as painless as possible.

But even as tech-savvy Millennials and Gen-Z staff comprise more and more of industrial products procurement positions, personal relationships between buyers and sellers are still a vital element.

That's the argument Claudia Hughes — senior vice president & chief sales officer at Global Industrial, told Industrial Distribution in a recent interview. Global Industrial — No. 16 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List — saw its 2020 sales jump by nearly 9 percent, largely due to its investments in digital capabilities. Still, Hughes says, its those personal relationships that remain crucial in the B2B supply sector.

Here's what Hughes had to say about the current state of personal relationships in industrial sales and the value they will continue to provide: