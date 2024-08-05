RS Adds New Suppliers

Its line card now includes SKF's Lincoln Industrial and MTE Corp.

RS
Aug 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 05 At 3 26 45 Pm
RS

FORT WORTH, Texas – RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc and a global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, added two new suppliers to its expansive line card: Lincoln Industrial, an SKF brand, and MTE Corporation.

  • Lincoln Industrial is a leading global supplier of industrial lubrication equipment, handheld lubrication tools, and accessories backed by a combination of more than 300 years of research and development experience dedicated to reducing friction. Lincoln brand lubrication solutions include electric, manual, and air-operated grease guns, oil and grease pumps, transfer pumps, lube dispensers, control valves, suction guns, meters, hoses, hose reels, couplers, fittings, adapters, needle nozzles, and air-line products, such as air couplers and nipples, blow guns, tire inflators, siphon sprayers, line regulators, and gauges. These products help industrial customers maximize system performance, productivity, and reliability, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend machine and equipment lifetimes and are widely used in applications ranging from processing plants and pulp and paper mills to food and beverage and automotive manufacturing facilities — where over 40% of rotating equipment maintenance costs are related to improper lubrication.
  • MTE is a leading global supplier of simple, robust power quality solutions. Formed in 1982 by combining three well-established and -respected companies that specialized in different magnetics and transformer designs (Milwaukee Transformer Co., Transformer Design Inc., and Milwaukee Electronics Corp.) and expanded in 2016 with the addition of TEAL Electronics, which specialized in high-efficiency transformers and durable power conditioning and distribution units for demanding applications, MTE Corporation offers a wide variety of high-performance power quality solutions engineered by a team with well over 100 years of collective experience and expertise and access to state-of-the-art design platforms and best-in-class simulation and modeling tools. Solutions include dv/dt motor protection filters, sine wave filters, harmonic filters, reactors, link chokes, and surge protective devices optimized for both line-side input and load-side output applications on variable frequency drives (VFDs) and power conversion equipment deployed in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVAC, food and beverage manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, datacenter cooling, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, and aerospace and defense industries.
