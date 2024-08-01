Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Dynabrade, a global leader in the field of pneumatic hand tools and surface treatment solutions, on Thursday announced the launch of Autobrade, a new subsidiary dedicated to leading the industry in robotic integration of automated surface conditioning solutions and innovative process improvements for industries worldwide.

Autobrade embodies Dynabrade’s over 50 years of expertise, aiming to revolutionize industrial automation and efficiency of material removal and surface treatment applications.

Autobrade’s mission is to design innovation into success by automating surface conditioning processes, thus saving companies significant time and money. By leveraging Dynabrade’s extensive knowledge and pioneering of new technologies, Autobrade is poised to set a new standard in the industry.

Autobrade’s Key Offerings:

Robotic Integration: Cutting-edge robotic systems designed to automate surface conditioning tasks, increasing precision and efficiency.

Innovative Process Improvements: Tailored solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity for various industries.

Industry Expertise: A team of seasoned professionals bringing decades of experience in pneumatic tools and surface treatment to the forefront of automation.

“We are excited to introduce Autobrade to the market,” said Michael Buffamonti, CEO and president of Dynabrade. “Our new subsidiary is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in automated surface conditioning, providing our clients with unparalleled solutions that drive their success.”

The industry will get its first glimpse of Autobrade at the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta next week. Visitors to booth B7935 will have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of Autobrade’s innovative work cell in action, showcasing the future of automated surface conditioning. Autobrade is excited to partner with industry leaders FerRobotics, experts in Active Compliant Technology, and Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI), experts in 3D vision technology and accompanying software for “Place and Go” sanding applications. By partnering with companies like FerRobotics and MARI, Autobrade is the only company that can automate even the most difficult surface conditioning applications with the latest technologies these companies have to offer.