Motion Commits to Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, on Monday announced its commitment to Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR), a program of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

Originally established in 2001, the PAIR program includes an online management and reporting tool that supports participating companies’ efforts toward progressive improvement in Indigenous relations and a certification program that confirms corporate performance in Indigenous relations at the bronze, silver or gold level.

The PAIR program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relations (Engagement and Support).

“We felt it was important for Motion to be part of the truth and reconciliation process in Canada,” said Brent Pope, Motion group executive, Canada. “Our involvement with the CCIB will provide direction, resources and a partnership to guide us on our journey."

Motion President James Howe said, “Motion is proud to be a valued business partner with the CCIB, and we look forward to a longstanding relationship that showcases our commitment to prosperity within all Indigenous communities.”

Motion is committed to collaborating with Indigenous peoples and their communities in Canada to build long‐term trusting and mutually beneficial relationships based on its core values to be fair, ethical, inclusive and invested.