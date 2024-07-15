Global Industrial’s 'Partnerships with Purpose' Raises Awareness for K9s for Warriors

The nonprofit provides highly trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans.

Global Industrial Co.
Jul 15, 2024
Gic K9s Photo
Global Industrial

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Monday that its corporate social responsibility program, Partnerships With Purpose, has expanded its service initiative to raise awareness for veterans through its support for K9s For Warriors.

K9s For Warriors is a non-profit organization that provides highly-trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and/or other forms of trauma related to military service. Partnerships With Purpose is Global Industrial's corporate social responsibility platform that identifies collaboration opportunities with non-profit organizations that align with the company's ESG mission framework each year.

On Saturday, leadership, veteran and canine members of the K9s For Warriors team were welcomed by Global Industrial at the Pocono Raceway infield. They joined Global Industrial associates and guests for a garage tour, meet and greet with Austin Hill, Global Industrial's sponsored NASCAR driver, and cheered on the race from the company's hospitality suite. The race featured the K9s For Warriors logo on the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Hill.

Joining Global Industrial in supporting K9s For Warriors are its race partners, RCR, Bennett Transportation & Logistics, and United Rentals. All three race partners actively support veterans and their preferred charities, including Toys For Tots [RCR], Wreaths Across America [Bennett Transportation & Logistics], and Turns-for-Troops [United Rentals]. These organizations' logos were also featured on the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet.

"Global Industrial is proud to raise awareness for K9s For Warriors and its efforts to support our veterans," said Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial. "This race event embodied Global Industrial's core values and is a key part of our Partnerships With Purpose initiative to support and engage charitable organizations though long-term relationships. I would like to thank our partners, RCR, Bennett and United Rentals for their joint commitment to these worthy organizations that support our nation's veterans."

"We are grateful for the support of Global Industrial and its partners in furthering our efforts to empower veterans and provide them with life-saving service dogs," said K9s For Warriors' Chief Revenue Officer Lindsay Grayson. "At K9s For Warriors, we witness firsthand the transformative impact that service dogs have in treating veterans' service-related traumas. By bringing together rescue dogs and veterans, we are truly saving lives at both ends of the leash."

"K9s For Warriors is an exceptional organization and I was honored to showcase its logo on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway," said Hill. "It's a privilege to be part of their mission to support the mental health and well-being of our veterans and to have met K9s For Warriors' members and their service dogs on race day. Thank you to the Global Industrial team and all of our racing partners for supporting this event."

Global Industrial's Partnerships With Purpose collaboration with K9s For Warriors reflects the company's commitment to meaningful social engagement, and is part of its investment in environmental, social, and governance stewardship. The Company's ESG mission for 2024 centers around four key pillars: support for veterans, literacy, mental health and the deaf/blind community.

