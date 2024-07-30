Hoffmann Updates its 'Demo Van' for Tool Showcases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hoffmann Group USA, a leading distributor of top-quality tools and equipment, announced its updated demo van, stocked with the latest tools and equipment from the Hoffmann catalog and equipped with new ways to test tools in-person.

This innovative mobile showroom brings cutting-edge tool technology directly to job sites and workplaces, offering customers hands-on, on-site tool testing to experience the superior quality and performance of Hoffmann Group USA's products firsthand.

The demo van features an extensive array of tools from leading brands such as Garant, Holex, Milwaukee, Wera and more. It's designed to showcase the functionality and ease-of-use of a wide variety of tools in real-world applications, highlighting Hoffmann Group USA's commitment to enhancing customer engagement and delivering unparalleled service.

"Our updated demo van has been in high demand, and we're pleased to see how much our customers value this service," said Eric Turner, general manager at Hoffmann Group USA. "By bringing our tools directly to our customers' locations, we allow them to try the tools they need in-person, providing a tangible and interactive experience that ensures they get the exact tools they need for their jobs."

The demo van experience includes the opportunity to examine and use a variety of tools from the Hoffmann catalog while benefiting from the expert knowledge of Hoffmann team members who are on-site to answer any questions. The demo van carries a comprehensive selection of tools and equipment, ranging from innovative hand tools to the latest in power tool technology, machining tools and more.

The demo van is in high demand and available for booking by contacting the Hoffmann Group USA team at 844-448-7725 or by visiting hoffmanngroupusa.com/demo-van.