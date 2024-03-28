Ohio Steel Tube Plant Faces Fines Over Repeated Violations

The ArcelorMittal factory was citied for similar problems two years ago.

U.S. Department of Labor
Mar 28, 2024
I Stock 1399537867
iStock.com/StefanoZaccaria

SHELBY, Ohio — Despite citations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for similar hazards at its Shelby facility in 2022, ArcelorMittal Tubular Products USA LLC — a subsidiary of one of North America’s largest steel suppliers — failed to protect a 60-year-old employee from severe injuries after they became caught in a pinch point created by a bundle of steel tubes and a rotating roller conveyor in December 2023.

Responding to an employer-reported injury, OSHA investigators determined the company did not guard the conveyor’s pinch points adequately, which led an employee, working as a tube handler, to suffer lower arm and wrist injuries. 

Following its inspection, OSHA issued four repeat violations for inadequate machine guarding, not using required lockout/tagout procedures and failing to train workers on procedures to reduce exposure to operating machine parts. ArcelorMittal Tubular Products USA faces $253,515 in proposed OSHA penalties. 

“The inspection of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products was one of nearly 1,700 inspections related to machine hazards and potential amputation injuries in Ohio in the past five years,” said OSHA Area Director Todd Jensen in Toledo. “This was a preventable injury had the company taken appropriate action to prevent workers from contacting moving machine parts, violations for which OSHA cited the company previously. Safety should be a core value of every company.”

Since 2014, the agency has cited the company’s U.S. subsidiaries for 80 violations and investigated seven work-related deaths including in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In 2020, ArcelorMittal announced the sale of its U.S. holdings to Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading supplier of automotive-grade steel. ArcelorMittal Tubular Products USA operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio in Marion and Shelby. 

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1399537867
Ohio Steel Tube Plant Faces Fines Over Repeated Violations
March 28, 2024
Mars Supply, New Brighton, Minn.
Mars Supply Marks its Centennial
March 25, 2024
Orlando, Fla.
Winsupply Convenes 2024 Meeting, Vendor Showcase
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 11 55 46 Am
Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components
March 21, 2024
Related Stories
Mars Supply, New Brighton, Minn.
Operations
Mars Supply Marks its Centennial
Orlando, Fla.
Operations
Winsupply Convenes 2024 Meeting, Vendor Showcase
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 11 55 46 Am
Operations
Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 31 20 Pm
Operations
Dakota Supply Group Rebrands as 'DSG'
More in Operations
Mars Supply, New Brighton, Minn.
Operations
Mars Supply Marks its Centennial
The company traces its roots to the late 19th century.
March 25, 2024
Orlando, Fla.
Operations
Winsupply Convenes 2024 Meeting, Vendor Showcase
The company expects more than 650 Winsupply local companies and more than 200 vendor partners to attend.
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 11 55 46 Am
Operations
Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components
The agreement will incorporate Ham-let products into Brennan's portfolio.
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 31 20 Pm
Operations
Dakota Supply Group Rebrands as 'DSG'
The overhaul reflects the company's expansion beyond the Dakotas.
March 20, 2024
Unnamed 1 659c64c308ad2
Operations
Startup Distributor Already Planning Expansion
The humble beginnings — and rapid growth — of Virginia Strut.
March 19, 2024
Sonepar Purpose Keynote 4
Operations
Sonepar Announces Launch of its 'Purpose'
The company made six commitments by 2028 as part of its long-term planning.
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1357838750
Operations
The Risk of Glossing Over Contract 'Boilerplate'
As the old adage goes, the devil is in the details.
March 18, 2024
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a visit to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Vienna, Va., Jan. 8, 2024.
Operations
Advocacy Group Wins Court Challenge Against Corporate Transparency Law
A small business group said the measure — designed to combat money laundering — is too burdensome.
March 14, 2024
Springfield 65987bedf22e3
Operations
From Hardware Store to National Distributor
Over more than a century, Black & Company has evolved from a storefront to six distribution hubs.
March 14, 2024
3M headquarters, St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Operations
3M Announces New CEO
Bill Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies.
March 12, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Graybar, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike
Dozens of workers had been on the picket line at a St. Louis-area facility since late last month.
March 12, 2024
Solventum
Operations
3M Board Approves Solventum Spin-off
The company is anticipated to spin off from 3M on April 1, 2024.
March 11, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Union Workers on Strike at Graybar
The Teamsters union said the employees want to be included in the company's profit-sharing program.
March 8, 2024
K2 Fasteners branch, Edmonton, Alberta.
Operations
K2 Fasteners Partners with Private Equity Firm
K2 is a master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant fasteners.
March 7, 2024
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021.
Operations
SEC Approves Rule Requiring Some Companies to Report Emissions
The measure included last-minute revisions amid strong pushback from industry.
March 7, 2024