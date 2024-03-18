Sonepar Announces Launch of its 'Purpose'

The company made six commitments by 2028 as part of its long-term planning.

Sonepar
Mar 18, 2024
Sonepar Purpose Keynote 4
Sonepar

PARIS — Sonepar, the world leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions and services, announced that it has launched its Purpose: “Powering Progress for Future Generations.”

This Purpose encapsulates the long-term objectives of Sonepar’s business by defining six bold commitments by 2028 around continuous education, sustainable customer journey, product circularity, gender balance and communities.

Sonepar has built an undisputed leadership position in B-to-B electrical product distribution, systems and services thanks to a unique combination of being family-owned, with a long-term horizon, best-in-class leadership, an engaged workforce, and demanding ethical standards. The group has grown fast in many fields, completed more than 200 acquisitions over the past 20 years and it shares the same culture and values in the 40 countries it operates.  

As our DNA, the Purpose will bring us closer: stating why we exist will be the foundation of our common ground and will express our contribution to the world. It is the result of a journey started in 2022, with broad consultations over several months involving our stakeholders: shareholders, associates, suppliers, customers.

"Sonepar’s Purpose will be the bridge between our past and our future, directing our roots into a new direction,” said CEO Philippe Delpech during a keynote addressing 45,000 associates worldwide.

Sonepar’s Purpose is rooted into its core activities through six impactful, group-wide bold commitments, engaging associates and stakeholders around common initiatives and goals:

  • Continuous Education: by 2028, Sonepar intends to provide annual sustainability training for all associates. Our salesforce will be the best trained in the electrical distribution industry to promote sustainable solutions.
  • Sustainable Customer Journey: by 2028, Sonepar intends to provide each customer with the lowest CO2 alternative for every quotation.
  • Product Circularity: by 2028, Sonepar intends to use 100% of packaging coming from recycled materials and to recycle 100% of products returned to Sonepar by customers.
  • Gender Balance: by 2028, Sonepar intends to annually recruit at least 40% of women into its workforce.
  • Communities: by 2028, Sonepar intends to create the Sonepar Powering Community Program in every country in which it operates. This program will create and support dedicated education projects in its ecosystem, give opportunities to vulnerable people, and provide aid during natural disasters.
  • Sharing: recognize the contribution of Sonepar’s associates to the success of the transformation.
