Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components

SOLON, Ohio — Brennan Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer in hydraulic, pneumatic and instrumentation fittings, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with UCT Fluid Solutions for the Ham-Let portfolio of products and solutions.

Originating in Israel in 1950, UCT specializes in gas instrumentation fittings, valves, manifolds and innovative solutions designed for the ultra-high purity and process industries.

"We are delighted to announce to our valued customers and partners that Brennan has expanded its product offerings with UCT throughout Canada and the western and southeastern regions of the United States. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing top-quality products and services,” said David Carr, president and CEO of Brennan. “By incorporating Ham-let products into our portfolio, we are enhancing the options available to our customers, further strengthening their reliance on Brennan. This strategic collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to excellence but also unlocks new opportunities for growth in key sectors. We are excited about the prospects this alliance brings and look forward to continued success together."

“Our partnership with Brennan reflects our strategic focus for growth by enhancing our sales channel with a leading manufacturer in the field,” said Skip Tierno, vice president of sales at UCT FS U.S. “It marks a significant step in providing quality instrumentation solutions to industries across North America.”