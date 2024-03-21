Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components

The agreement will incorporate Ham-let products into Brennan's portfolio.

Brennan Industries Inc.
Mar 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 11 55 46 Am
Brennan Industries

SOLON, Ohio — Brennan Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer in hydraulic, pneumatic and instrumentation fittings, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with UCT Fluid Solutions for the Ham-Let portfolio of products and solutions.

Originating in Israel in 1950, UCT specializes in gas instrumentation fittings, valves, manifolds and innovative solutions designed for the ultra-high purity and process industries. 

"We are delighted to announce to our valued customers and partners that Brennan has expanded its product offerings with UCT throughout Canada and the western and southeastern regions of the United States. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing top-quality products and services,” said David Carr, president and CEO of Brennan. “By incorporating Ham-let products into our portfolio, we are enhancing the options available to our customers, further strengthening their reliance on Brennan. This strategic collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to excellence but also unlocks new opportunities for growth in key sectors. We are excited about the prospects this alliance brings and look forward to continued success together."

“Our partnership with Brennan reflects our strategic focus for growth by enhancing our sales channel with a leading manufacturer in the field,” said Skip Tierno, vice president of sales at UCT FS U.S. “It marks a significant step in providing quality instrumentation solutions to industries across North America.”

Latest in Operations
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 11 55 46 Am
Brennan, UCT Partner on Instrumentation Components
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 31 20 Pm
Dakota Supply Group Rebrands as 'DSG'
March 20, 2024
Unnamed 1 659c64c308ad2
Startup Distributor Already Planning Expansion
March 19, 2024
Sonepar Purpose Keynote 4
Sonepar Announces Launch of its 'Purpose'
March 18, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 31 20 Pm
Operations
Dakota Supply Group Rebrands as 'DSG'
Unnamed 1 659c64c308ad2
Operations
Startup Distributor Already Planning Expansion
Sonepar Purpose Keynote 4
Operations
Sonepar Announces Launch of its 'Purpose'
I Stock 1357838750
Operations
The Risk of Glossing Over Contract 'Boilerplate'
More in Operations
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 31 20 Pm
Operations
Dakota Supply Group Rebrands as 'DSG'
The overhaul reflects the company's expansion beyond the Dakotas.
March 20, 2024
Unnamed 1 659c64c308ad2
Operations
Startup Distributor Already Planning Expansion
The humble beginnings — and rapid growth — of Virginia Strut.
March 19, 2024
Sonepar Purpose Keynote 4
Operations
Sonepar Announces Launch of its 'Purpose'
The company made six commitments by 2028 as part of its long-term planning.
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1357838750
Operations
The Risk of Glossing Over Contract 'Boilerplate'
As the old adage goes, the devil is in the details.
March 18, 2024
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a visit to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Vienna, Va., Jan. 8, 2024.
Operations
Advocacy Group Wins Court Challenge Against Corporate Transparency Law
A small business group said the measure — designed to combat money laundering — is too burdensome.
March 14, 2024
Springfield 65987bedf22e3
Operations
From Hardware Store to National Distributor
Over more than a century, Black & Company has evolved from a storefront to six distribution hubs.
March 14, 2024
3M headquarters, St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Operations
3M Announces New CEO
Bill Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies.
March 12, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Graybar, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike
Dozens of workers had been on the picket line at a St. Louis-area facility since late last month.
March 12, 2024
Solventum
Operations
3M Board Approves Solventum Spin-off
The company is anticipated to spin off from 3M on April 1, 2024.
March 11, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Union Workers on Strike at Graybar
The Teamsters union said the employees want to be included in the company's profit-sharing program.
March 8, 2024
K2 Fasteners branch, Edmonton, Alberta.
Operations
K2 Fasteners Partners with Private Equity Firm
K2 is a master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant fasteners.
March 7, 2024
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021.
Operations
SEC Approves Rule Requiring Some Companies to Report Emissions
The measure included last-minute revisions amid strong pushback from industry.
March 7, 2024
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings and other parts can be produced for the pulp and paper industry as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Operations
Shipbuilders Forge Ahead
Specialty forgers can manufacture custom, high-quality, seamless rolled rings in eight weeks.
March 6, 2024
I Stock 527230912
Operations
California Man Charged with Smuggling Refrigerants
The arrest is the first under new restrictions on potent greenhouse gases.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1619333496
Operations
Hardwood Flooring Maker Faces Fines in Wisconsin
OSHA hit the repeat offender for 38 violations and $269,000 in penalties.
March 5, 2024