Winsupply Convenes 2024 Meeting, Vendor Showcase

The company expects more than 650 Winsupply local companies and more than 200 vendor partners to attend.

Winsupply
Mar 25, 2024
Orlando, Fla.
iStock.com/Kruck20

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply is recognizing its outstanding performers and showcasing its commitment to innovation this week. 

More than 650 Winsupply local companies, numerous support service employees, and more than 200 vendor partners from across the country will attend Winsupply's 2024 Annual Meetings and Vendor Showcase this week in Orlando, Florida. The event aims to provide a platform for participants to network and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

Throughout the week, there will be an Awards Gala where Winsupply's Company of the Year and other distinguished awards will be presented, a Town Hall meeting with Winsupply Inc. leadership to discuss their perspectives on the future, a Vendor Showcase, numerous training classes, and more.

The event presents a unique opportunity for Winsupply professionals and vendors to connect, share knowledge, and explore new growth opportunities in the industry.  

Get the latest updates and pictures by following Winsupply Inc. on social media and using the hashtag #AMVS2024.

