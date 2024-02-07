RS Announces Addition of 3 Industrial Suppliers

RS Group
FORT WORTH, Texas – RS, a trading brand of industrial product and service solutions provider RS Group plc, recently added three new suppliers to its line card.
The three new suppliers — Brennan, Fairview Microwave and MENNEKES — provide RS customers with an even broader selection of electrical, electronic, and mechanical solutions engineered to deliver outstanding performance and value in applications extending throughout every segment of the industrial market.
- Brennan offers more than 120,000 of the world’s highest-quality critical flow components, including hydraulic, pneumatic, and instrumentation fittings, adapters, and accessories backed by more than 70 years of experience and supplemented by outstanding customer service and trusted distribution partners like RS. All Brennan fittings are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015-, AS9110D-, and NADCAP-certified facilities and meet or exceed Joint Industry Council (JIC) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) specifications. Brennan fittings also offer full product traceability and competitive pricing and exhibit exceptional durability in corrosive and abusive environments. Target markets include the industrial manufacturing, construction, mining, chemical processing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and defense industries.
- Fairview Microwave has been a leading global supplier of RF and microwave components internationally renowned for delivering unsurpassed quality since 1992. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes the industry’s largest selection of RF adapters as well as connectors, amplifiers, attenuators, coaxial cables, waveguides, terminations, electromechanical switches, and power dividers optimized for use in a wide range of industrial automation, energy, telecommunications, transportation, medical, building and building automation, military and defense, and government applications. All Fairview Microwave components are manufactured in its ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities and backed by expert technical service, engineering support, and a network of authorized distributors like RS.
- MENNEKES is a world-leading manufacturer of pin-and-sleeve wiring devices, including receptacles, plugs, connectors, and inlets; switch products, including switched and interlocked receptacles and motor disconnect switches and enclosures; and standard, customizable, and suspended power distribution devices. Backed by more than 80 years of technical expertise and superior customer service, MENNEKES products have earned a reputation for innovation and robust, reliable performance in the industrial manufacturing, welding and fabrication, food processing, data center, and clean energy industries. All MENNEKES products are manufactured to relevant national and international standards in DIN EN ISO 9001 facilities and subjected to stringent testing to ensure peak performance in harsh environments.