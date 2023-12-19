MSC Industrial Supply Releases 2023 ESG Report

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and MRO products throughout North America, reaffirmed its commitment to environmental, social and governance principles in its 2023 ESG report, “BETTER: Better World, Better Tomorrow.”

“This report provides meaningful insight into MSC’s approach to ESG and how we manage our business and run our operations, as well as our sustained effort to always do the right thing for our stakeholders,” said Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive officer. “Our brand promise – 'Built To Make You Better' – is to help North American manufacturers and industrial businesses be the best they can be. It also means that we care for our environment, people, and communities around us.”

Rooted in the company’s DNA since its founder, Sid Jacobson, established a vision to make the world a better place, MSC is actively demonstrating its ESG commitments and impacts across four key pillars: waste reduction, climate change, ethical supply chain stewardship, and people and communities.

Highlights of the report include: