Global Industrial Company Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, on Monday announced the release of its annual environmental, social and governance report.

The report is available on the company's ESG webpage.

"Our ESG report reflects the universal support of the Global Industrial organization and its continued commitment to responsible stewardship," said Barry Litwin, chief executive officer of Global Industrial. "We believe that 'We Can Supply That' extends far beyond a tagline. It embodies our overarching philosophy that drives everything we do as a company — providing mission-driven solutions to enable others to succeed. We look forward to continuing on this ESG journey with our associates, our stakeholders and our partners."

ESG responsibility is an important aspect of Global Industrial's business mission and throughout the past year, the company has built upon its ESG initiatives by advancing existing efforts and launching new programs. Global Industrial remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate citizenship, focusing on customer success, environmental sustainability, associate growth and well-being, and community outreach.