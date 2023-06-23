MSC Industrial Announces Stock Structure Agreement with Jacobson-Gershwind Family

The proposal would eliminate the Class B stock held by the family of the company’s founder.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Jun 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 51 21 Pm
MSC

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Direct Co., a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products, announced Wednesday that — based on the recommendation of a special committee composed entirely of independent directors — its board of directors has approved, and will recommend to shareholders for approval, the reclassification of the company's equity structure, including the elimination of the company's Class B common stock which is held by the Jacobson-Gershwind family and entities affiliated with the family.

Under the terms of the reclassification agreement, each outstanding share of the company's high-voting Class B shares — 10 votes per share — will be exchanged for 1.225 Class A shares — 1 vote per share — in stock.

The agreement follows the Jacobson-Gershwind family's previously disclosed proposal to exchange each Class B share for 1.35 Class A shares.

The company expects to realize a number of beneficial voting and governance changes as a result of the reclassification, including:

  • Limitations on family voting: The Jacobson-Gershwind family has agreed to limit its voting to 15% of shares outstanding, and any shares it owns in excess of 15% will be voted pro rata with the votes of the unaffiliated Class A shareholders. The Jacobson-Gershwind family will remain MSC's largest shareholder following the reclassification, owning approximately 21% of the company's Class A shares. The Jacobson-Gershwind family will also be subject to standstill and lock-up provisions.
  • Enhancements to governance: The company will adopt a majority of the shares outstanding standard, replacing the current required two-thirds vote, to approve significant transactions and a majority of the votes cast standard for uncontested board elections.
  • Further enhancing board independence: The Board intends to add a new independent director to the board.
  • Active capital allocation: The company's board of directors will explore a share repurchase to offset dilution from the proposed transaction.

The special committee issued the following statement regarding the agreement:

"Following rigorous review and analysis with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors, and dialogue with shareholders, we believe this reclassification is in the best interests of the company and MSC shareholders. MSC's corporate governance will be enhanced by aligning the voting rights and financial interests of all shareholders. We also expect this action will broaden the appeal of our shares to include investors with a preference for companies without dual class share structures. MSC remains well positioned for the future as we continue delivering against our strategic initiatives and targets."

"We are pleased that the Board supports eliminating MSC's dual class share structure, which we believe will align the company's corporate governance profile with current best practices for the benefit of all shareholders," Mitchell Jacobson, chairman of the board of directors, said on behalf of the Jacobson-Gershwind family. "Our family remains enthusiastic about the future of MSC and looks forward to continuing as significant shareholders in the company as we have since it was founded in 1941."

The company will be seeking shareholder approval of the reclassification at a special meeting of shareholders, to be held following effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to other shareholder votes required by law, the proposed reclassification is also subject to approval by the holders of a majority of the unaffiliated Class A shares.

A complete description of the reclassification and the reclassification agreement will be included in the proxy statement for the special meeting. The company will announce details of the special meeting as soon as it is determined.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to the special committee of the MSC board of directors. Greenhill & Co. is serving as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Jacobson-Gershwind family. Moore & Van Allen PLLC is serving as legal counsel to MSC.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1500045723
April Cutting Tools Orders Up 7.5%
June 23, 2023
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
June 21, 2023
I Stock 470730839
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
June 21, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1500045723
Operations
April Cutting Tools Orders Up 7.5%
I Stock 470730839
Operations
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
I Stock 978211076
Operations
The State of the Distribution Industry, Today and Tomorrow
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Operations
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
The outcome of the mandates could reshape how the U.S. responds to environmental concerns.
June 21, 2023
I Stock 470730839
Operations
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
Founded in 1923, Applied began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1965.
June 21, 2023
I Stock 978211076
Operations
The State of the Distribution Industry, Today and Tomorrow
Trends and considerations for 2023 — and 2024.
June 21, 2023
Image002
Operations
DigiKey, GroupGets Launch Hardware Crowdfunding Initiative
"Get MADE" will allow startups to get their products funded, made and sold.
June 21, 2023
Img 3251
Operations
Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Nevada Hub
The distributor opened its first Reno-area facility in 1997.
June 20, 2023
1686155713522
Operations
Metal Forming & Coining Changes Name to NETFORM
The company said the name reflects its reputation as a leader in engineered, cold-formed powertrain components.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1309545105
Operations
Distributors Anticipate Strong Sales Despite Headwinds
Part 2 of our annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 14, 2023
I Stock 1485840684
Operations
Drawing Their Own Path
Companies share strategy in ID's 76th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 13, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Operations
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Lawless Group Rockies Expands DeWalt Partnership
The division also added a new senior category manager.
June 8, 2023
2023 We Supply America Image 2
Operations
'We Supply America' Begins Tour for Season 3
Organizers say the latest season will focus on being a "force for good."
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1344771267
Operations
Aerospace Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
The company has secured more than $300 million in financing to maintain its operations.
June 5, 2023
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Operations
Tech-Enabled, Customer First
Anyone who thinks distribution is an old, dusty industry hasn’t met 3BG Supply.
June 5, 2023
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Operations
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
Company officials said the property could offer "options for future growth."
June 1, 2023