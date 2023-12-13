Distribution Solutions Group Authorizes $25M Share Repurchase Program

The company said the approval demonstrates its "collective confidence in our strategic plan."

Distribution Solutions Group Inc.
Dec 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Distribution Solutions Group

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc., a premier specialty distribution company, on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has approved a common share repurchase authorization of $25 million.

This authorization is in addition to approximately $4 million still available under previous authorizations. During fiscal year 2023 to date, the company has repurchased approximately $3.6 million of its common stock.

“We continue to expect solid free cash flow generation in 2023 and 2024, which provides flexibility and liquidity to invest in growth, pay down debt, and opportunistically repurchase our stock,” said Bryan King, CEO and chairman of the board. “The board’s decision to expand DSG’s share repurchase program demonstrates our collective confidence in our strategic plan to drive profitable growth, generate long-term returns and create shareholder value. Our balance sheet remains strong, and this repurchase authorization fits into our broader capital allocation strategy.”

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions as part of the company's ongoing capital allocation strategy.

