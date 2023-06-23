April U.S. Cutting Tools Orders Up 7.5%

Orders were up more than 15% through the first four months of the year.

U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, Association for Manufacturing Technology
Jun 23, 2023
I Stock 1500045723
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — April 2023 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $190 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute and AMT-The Association for Manufacturing Technology.

This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 15.8% from March’s $225.6 million and up 7.5% when compared with the $176.7 million reported for April 2022. With a year-to-date total of $809.0 million, 2023 is up 15.2% when compared to the same time period in 2022.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

“While several industry market segments have contracted recently, cutting tool market indicators remain positive with anticipated mid-single digit growth for 2023,” said Jeff Major, president of USCTI. “There is a consensus that cutting tool inventories are higher within the distribution segment, which may indicate a short-term inventory burn followed by a possible uptick in renewed buying.”

“After a spike in the first quarter of 2023, April shipments of cutting tools fell back to the levels seen at the start of this year, still remaining 7.5% above the April 2022 performance,” said Mark Killion, director of U.S. industries at Oxford Economics. “Demand from durable goods manufacturers has supported shipments over the past year but is now expected to turn weaker in coming months, in line with expectations for a shallow recession.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1500045723
April Cutting Tools Orders Up 7.5%
June 23, 2023
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
June 21, 2023
I Stock 470730839
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
June 21, 2023
I Stock 978211076
The State of the Distribution Industry, Today and Tomorrow
June 21, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 470730839
Operations
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
I Stock 978211076
Operations
The State of the Distribution Industry, Today and Tomorrow
Image002
Operations
DigiKey, GroupGets Launch Hardware Crowdfunding Initiative
Img 3251
Operations
Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Nevada Hub
More in Operations
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Operations
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
The outcome of the mandates could reshape how the U.S. responds to environmental concerns.
June 21, 2023
I Stock 470730839
Operations
Applied Industrial Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
Founded in 1923, Applied began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1965.
June 21, 2023
I Stock 978211076
Operations
The State of the Distribution Industry, Today and Tomorrow
Trends and considerations for 2023 — and 2024.
June 21, 2023
Image002
Operations
DigiKey, GroupGets Launch Hardware Crowdfunding Initiative
"Get MADE" will allow startups to get their products funded, made and sold.
June 21, 2023
Img 3251
Operations
Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Nevada Hub
The distributor opened its first Reno-area facility in 1997.
June 20, 2023
1686155713522
Operations
Metal Forming & Coining Changes Name to NETFORM
The company said the name reflects its reputation as a leader in engineered, cold-formed powertrain components.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1309545105
Operations
Distributors Anticipate Strong Sales Despite Headwinds
Part 2 of our annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 14, 2023
I Stock 1485840684
Operations
Drawing Their Own Path
Companies share strategy in ID's 76th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 13, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Operations
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Lawless Group Rockies Expands DeWalt Partnership
The division also added a new senior category manager.
June 8, 2023
2023 We Supply America Image 2
Operations
'We Supply America' Begins Tour for Season 3
Organizers say the latest season will focus on being a "force for good."
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1344771267
Operations
Aerospace Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
The company has secured more than $300 million in financing to maintain its operations.
June 5, 2023
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Operations
Tech-Enabled, Customer First
Anyone who thinks distribution is an old, dusty industry hasn’t met 3BG Supply.
June 5, 2023
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Operations
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
Company officials said the property could offer "options for future growth."
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1405334998
Operations
CEO Pay Growth Slows
But it would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay.
May 31, 2023