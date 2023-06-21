DigiKey, GroupGets Launch Hardware Crowdfunding Initiative

"Get MADE" will allow startups to get their products funded, made and sold.

DigiKey
Jun 21, 2023
Image002
DigiKey

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — DigiKey  on Tuesday announced it has partnered with GroupGets to launch the “Get MADE” crowdfunding initiative, a collaboration that promotes and funds hardware creators.

This program will allow startups to get hardware funded, produced and sold on DigiKey’s website.

GroupGets is a crowd purchasing platform for group buying technology products that helps businesses and individuals launch their products by promoting, funding and distributing electronic devices across the world. Through the “Get Made” program, GroupGets and DigiKey will cross promote qualifying devices through content, design, distribution and partial funding through DigiKey.

Upon successful funding, GroupGets will work with the creators to manufacture the platforms and then DigiKey will list the platforms for sale on its website.

“The ‘Get MADE’ program stemmed from the longtime supply partnership between DigiKey and GroupGets and became a call to action to further support makers trying to enter the market,” said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing at DigiKey. “By partnering together, we can bring interesting new solutions to market and fuel innovation in the hardware space.”

“I made GroupGets to originally ‘hack minimum order quantities’ and put every maker on an equal level playing field with big technology companies,” said Ron Justin, co-founder of GroupGets. “We’ve been a DigiKey fan since we were electrical engineering students in college and are proud to be further supporting the maker community through assisting them in their funding goals, as well as with production and distribution.”

Interested creators can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply at www.groupgets.com/getmade.

