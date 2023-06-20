Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Nevada Hub

SPARKS, Nev. — National industrial supplier Kimball Midwest continued its centennial celebration this month with events at its distribution center in Sparks.

The company is holding a series of events to honor its 100th anniversary throughout 2023. Notable among them is a community campaign to celebrate the milestone in which Kimball Midwest will donate $1 million across the country. Each sales region, corporate department and distribution center will receive money for associates to donate to a qualified charity of their choosing.

The Kimball Company was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1923. In 1984, it joined with Midwest Motor Supply, which had been founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1933, forming Kimball Midwest.

From its roots as a regional automotive supplier, the company has experienced consistent growth, with sales going from $1 million in 1983 to more than $400 million in 2022.

Its presence has spread from Ohio to every corner of the contiguous United States. In 2022, Kimball Midwest opened its fifth full-service distribution center in Newtown, Connecticut, joining existing locations in Dallas, Sparks, Nevada, and Savannah, Georgia, as well as the corporate headquarters in Columbus.

Kimball Midwest opened its first remote distribution center in the Reno area in 1997. Sales growth prompted a move to a larger facility in 2005, followed by another move in 2011.

The company’s Sparks associates selected the For Kids Foundation for their local charitable contribution as part of Kimball Midwest’s community campaign. The foundation fills in the gaps created by other programs to provide one-time funding for the urgent, unmet needs of Northern Nevada children when there is no other known resource available. On June 9, foundation representatives visited the local Kimball Midwest distribution center to receive the donation.

On June 10, Kimball Midwest’s Sparks associates and their family members gathered at a local entertainment center to celebrate the company’s centennial and spend time together.

“We are very fortunate to be part of a family-owned organization, as it allows us the freedom to concentrate on our people,” said Art Nava, manager of the company’s local distribution center. “Building relationships and embracing our associates like family has always set us apart and has had a direct impact on the positive results we have achieved. Their hard work and dedication are critical to our customers throughout the region, allowing our customers to keep America working.”