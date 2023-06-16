Metal Forming & Coining Changes Name to NETFORM

The company said the name reflects its reputation as a leader in engineered, cold-formed powertrain components.

NETFORM
Jun 16, 2023
1686155713522
NETFORM

MAUMEE, Ohio — Metal Forming & Coining, the leader in engineered cold-formed powertrain components, announced it is changing its name to NETFORM.

The decision was made as part of the company’s growth strategy and to better reflect its industry leadership position.

“NETFORM is proud to carry on the tradition of excellence that began as MFC,” said Tim Cripsey, NETFORM president. “Our company was built on impeccable quality, advanced manufacturing processes, a passion for innovation, and a belief in people. As we continue to implement our growth strategy, it’s the perfect time to refresh our brand to elevate our perception in the marketplace.”

NETFORM’s cold-forming technology, along with its unique approach to product design, allows for the creation of unique solutions for electric vehicle (EV), hybrid, fuel cell and internal combustion engine (ICE) applications. The company has a wide range of products, spanning the gamut of powertrain and non-powertrain components. NETFORM serves the automotive, agricultural, and industrial markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

“Creativity and innovation are two key reasons NETFORM is a leader in the metalworking industry,” said James Rosseau, NETFORM executive vice president. “Our mission is to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations as we strive to reinforce our leadership position. Customers demand unerring quality and on-time delivery. To meet these expectations, we tie a passion for product and process development to our ability to listen to and understand customer challenges.”

NETFORM works closely with customers’ engineers as early as possible to thoroughly review all aspects of an issue. The company works to understand the issues, brainstorm options, and create innovative solutions.

“NETFORM’s focus is to create alternate solutions for our clients that result in parts consolidation,” said Cripsey. “We take a creative approach to developing lightweight, high-strength products that deliver for our customers.”

MFC, now NETFORM, has a rich history dating back to 1953. Starting as a supplier of products to the agricultural market, the company expanded to the automotive industry in the 1960s. Over time, MFC became a Tier 1 and 2 automotive supplier, with a focus on applying its unique cold-forging technology to new applications.

In 1985, MFC became the sole producer of cold-forged diesel engine valve bridges for Cummins Engine Company, a relationship that still exists today. In 1989, the company achieved a significant milestone by developing the first cold-forged planetary carrier for Chrysler Corporation, a product line that remains one of MFC’s largest today.

The early 1990s saw MFC expand through the acquisition of Rod & Bar Processing in Toledo, Ohio. Consolidating its cold forging operations with the newly acquired facility, the company opened a new 100,000 sq. ft. plant in Maumee, Ohio, in 1997.

As MFC continued to grow and innovate, it established MFC Netform, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Detroit, in 2003. Today, focused on cold-formed, machined powertrain components, NETFORM produces shells and drums for various automotive and non-automotive applications. These operations take place in a 56,000 square-foot plant in Shelby Township, Mich.

NETFORM is a portfolio company of Torque Capital Group.

Latest in Operations
1686155713522
Metal Forming & Coining Changes Name to NETFORM
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1309545105
Distributors Anticipate Strong Sales Despite Headwinds
June 14, 2023
I Stock 1485840684
Drawing Their Own Path
June 13, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
June 13, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1309545105
Operations
Distributors Anticipate Strong Sales Despite Headwinds
I Stock 1485840684
Operations
Drawing Their Own Path
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Operations
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Lawless Group Rockies Expands DeWalt Partnership
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1485840684
Operations
Drawing Their Own Path
Companies share strategy in ID's 76th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 13, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Operations
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Lawless Group Rockies Expands DeWalt Partnership
The division also added a new senior category manager.
June 8, 2023
2023 We Supply America Image 2
Operations
'We Supply America' Begins Tour for Season 3
Organizers say the latest season will focus on being a "force for good."
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1344771267
Operations
Aerospace Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
The company has secured more than $300 million in financing to maintain its operations.
June 5, 2023
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Operations
Tech-Enabled, Customer First
Anyone who thinks distribution is an old, dusty industry hasn’t met 3BG Supply.
June 5, 2023
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Operations
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
Company officials said the property could offer "options for future growth."
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1405334998
Operations
CEO Pay Growth Slows
But it would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay.
May 31, 2023
Levelers that offer a smooth transition from leveler to trailer and back are preferable, since they minimize the “dock shock” absorbed by forklift drivers.
Operations
3 Essential Tips for Loading Dock Safety
Between worker’s comp, damage and downtime, loading dock accidents cost companies an estimated $675 million annually.
May 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 25 At 11 59 29 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's May/June Digital Edition
Featuring a visit with 3BG Supply and our 76th annual survey of distributor operations.
May 26, 2023
IoT Solutions on display at Wesco's Innovation Center in Glenview, Ill.
Operations
Wesco Announces New 'Innovation Partner Ecosystem'
The company is also expanding its IoT services and opening a new hub in suburban Chicago.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 861361082
Operations
Value-Added Services Could Be Distributors' Silver Bullet
A broader range of services could particularly benefit smaller companies struggling to compete on price.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 26 12 Pm 63978e9161344
Operations
NSI Industries Founding Partner Victor Hawdon Dies
Hawdon was instrumental in the development of products, sales tools and packaging alternatives used across the electrical industry.
May 22, 2023
Employee Non Compete I Stock 1455331862
Operations
Requiem for Non-Competes? Proposed FTC Rule Would Make Almost All Such Agreements Unlawful
Distributors need to be ready for a post-non-compete world.
May 22, 2023