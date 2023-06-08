'We Supply America' Begins Tour for Season 3

Organizers say the latest season will focus on being a "force for good."

Jun 8, 2023
The We Supply America RV has hit the road again for season three. This summer’s mission, like in the previous seasons, is to champion the noble calling of distribution and share the stories of those distributors who demonstrate what it means to be a “force for good.”

In the first two seasons, We Supply America executive producer and host Dirk Beveridge traveled over 31,000 miles getting to know 59 distributors, their frontline employees and the history of their businesses along the way.

Over those several months, distributors thoughtfully shared their visions for tomorrow.

Last year’s tour highlighted: 

  • Inspiring stories of distribution leaders and their people.
  • Meaningful examples of transformative distribution leaders committed to the noble calling of distribution.
  • The changing needs of employees and how distribution companies can be the platform for the personal and professional growth of their people. 

Once again, Beveridge is on a mission to celebrate the independent, family- and employee-owned businesses that are the backbone of this country, bettering communities small and large with meaningful jobs and economic stability. But this time, he’ll zero in on what it means to be a “force for good,” an idea he conceptualized after his two summers on tour. 

“When we visited distributors across America to champion the noble calling of distribution, we also found distributors are a Force for Good, making a real impact on their society, partners, investors, customers and employees (SPICE),” said Beveridge. “We Supply America has allowed me to narrow in on the Employee aspect of this. Hearing heartfelt stories in the middle of warehouses has led me to believe that these businesses have a superpower – their family culture – and they are doubling down on that by reimagining what it means to be a purpose-driven employer.

“We’re excited and honored to highlight companies in this year’s docuseries that emulate what it means to be a Force for Good. By placing a focus on growing their people, they are growing their business, and ultimately their impact on the world.” 

Beveridge and the We Supply America RV want to stop at the most purpose-driven distributors as he crosses the country this summer. These tour stops spark unique employee celebrations that uplift spirits by showing each employee the importance and dignity of their role in the organization. Many distributors also leverage the tour stop in their marketing, recruiting and employee communications to further their mission.

“I don’t think anyone has been able to articulate what we do as distributors as well as you are doing on this tour you are on. I felt that we needed to be a part of it – to be a part of the story you’re telling. Helping our team understand the important role they fill in contributing to building America, that was great,” said Paul Kennedy, CEO of Dakota Supply Group, who was featured on last year’s tour.

To learn more and be a stop on the tour, visit wesupplyamerica.net/tour.

