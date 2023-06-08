Lawless Group Rockies Expands DeWalt Partnership

The division also added a new senior category manager.

Lawless Group
Jun 8, 2023
I Stock 458608931
iStock

DENVER — The Lawless Group Rockies announced that it further invested in the pre-construction and structural specification markets in the commercial and industrial space.

As part of the investment, Lawless has partnered with DeWalt Anchoring & Fasteners as an addition to the brand portfolio. This expands Lawless’ current long-term partnership with DeWalt.

The Lawless Group will now serve all of Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Montana. The expanded logistics and warehouse partnership will strengthen supply chain capabilities for DeWalt Anchoring & Fasteners, bringing products closer to the customer with increased local inventory.  

A combined strategic effort for both companies to support the market demand for products. To support this investment and drive increased market engagement, David Luhmann has been hired on The Lawless Group Rockies team as senior category manager. This will create synergy around the pre-construction and structural product categories.  

“We are looking forward to this exciting new partnership with DeWalt ANF. This investment is a strategic approach to provide more accurate market insight, proactivity in material demand planning, and an increased value add to our manufacturer and distributor partners,” said Regional Vice President Charlie Cronin. “David’s industry leading knowledge and expertise will further strengthen our existing team in the Rockies.”

