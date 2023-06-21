Applied Industrial Technologies Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Founded in 1923, Applied began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1965.

Applied Industrial Technologies
Jun 21, 2023
I Stock 470730839
iStock

CLEVELAND — As part of the company’s 100-year anniversary being celebrated throughout 2023, representatives of Applied Industrial Technologies will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange .

President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Schrimsher was set to be joined on the podium June 21 by members of the company’s senior leadership team and board of directors.

“We are honored to recognize the longevity and success of Applied with the ceremonial ringing of the closing bell at the NYSE,” said Schrimsher. “This proud moment is dedicated to the more than 6,000 associates who represent the company’s continued progress and value proposition, as well as the valued supplier and business partners who support us every day in serving customers and advancing our leading technical capabilities.

"Applied’s rich history and significant growth underscores our strong industry position and operational focus as a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider. We look forward to further building on this legacy and achieving our next milestones by capitalizing on our strategy and local capabilities, and expanding our portfolio of emerging technologies and specialized engineering solutions.”

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1923, Applied began as a bearings distributor and has grown to include power transmission, fluid power, process flow control, advanced automation, and more in its comprehensive product and solution portfolio. The company started trading on the NYSE in 1965.

