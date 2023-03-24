RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing

RS will supply Hammond's customizable electrical and electronic enclosures.

RS
Mar 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
RS/PRNewswire

FORT WORTH, Texas — RS announced that it offers more than 4,900 fully customizable electrical and electronic enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing, along with more than 2,900 supporting products.

Enclosures are used to connect and protect two or more electrical and electronic components and devices. They are employed in virtually every commercial and industrial application, and every enclosure gets modified in some way. The simplest enclosures, junction boxes, have just a couple of holes cut for input and output wires, while more complex enclosures can have holes cut for connectors, displays, and other components and can even be silkscreened, molded in a special color, and fabricated to a special size.

Hammond Manufacturing can factory modify every one of the more than 2,100 electrical enclosures and more than 2,700 electronic enclosures that RS has in stock or available for drop-shipping during the order fulfillment process and is committed to delivering a perfect product. Most modifications can be completed in just a few weeks. During that time, Hammond will submit a custom drawing for approval, machine the approved design, and overnight ship a sample enclosure so customers can test it with their components and devices. Then, it will make any additional modifications necessary to ensure that it's perfect before shipping the final product to customers with a custom part number that they can use if they ever want to order that same enclosure through RS again.

"Our factory modification process is a real differentiator," said Tom Ballou, sales and marketing manager at Hammond Manufacturing. "More than half the time, after a customer receives a sample of the custom design they've already signed off on, they come back and ask for a small change. It's almost never a mistake; it's usually just something they noticed would be perfect if it were just a little bit different, like moving a hole five-thousandths of an inch, and our process allows us to make it perfect for them." 

Hammond Manufacturing has over 100 years of experience designing, manufacturing, and modifying a wide variety of electrical and electronic enclosures and offers more than 13,000 enclosures and related products — including power distribution equipment, thermal management solutions, transformers, tools & hardware, wire & cable products, and rack mounting solutions — through RS to provide customers with a convenient source for complete custom solutions. Its electrical enclosure line includes mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, non-metallic, disconnect, modular freestanding, operator interface, and commercial enclosures, as well as wireway and trough, climate control solutions, rack mounting solutions, and accessories extending from hardware, panels, and panel accessories to outlet strips, window kits, and lighting. Its electronic enclosure line includes diecast, plastic, extruded, general-purpose metal, chassis, rack-mounted, and industrial enclosures, as well as development board products, handles, and accessories extending from feet, hole plugs, and cord grips to tilt bails and pole mounting kits. 

"RS is a great source for factory modified enclosures," Ballou said. "Although Hammond is a leading global supplier of electrical and electronic enclosures, it's also a family company with about 1,000 employees, so our partnership with RS is really valuable. The RS sales team is unique in how knowledgeable and well experienced they are when it comes to Hammond enclosures. Selling custom, modified enclosures requires a real hands-on relationship, and RS works closely with customers to get a comprehensive understanding of their application and help them select the best modifications for their needs. We've had a lot of success together so far and are looking forward to a lot more."

The extensive amount of inventory available through RS and its partnership with Hammond Manufacturing helps customers reduce inventory, avoid expedited orders, and prevent project delays, and Hammond's unique factory modification process ensures that every enclosure is a perfect enclosure for the application at hand.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1299055072
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
March 23, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
Operations
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
I Stock 1299055072
Operations
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
Operations
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
The agreement aims to provide a team of experts to support executives in building reliable strategies.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1299055072
Operations
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
Several metrics have proven to consistently predict superior performance.
March 23, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
Here's what you need to know.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1357688515
Operations
Freight Carrier to Pay $535K for Clean Water Violations
The agreement also requires the company to implement a comprehensive stormwater compliance program.
March 21, 2023
Ford E-Transit electric vans displayed at Gus Machado Ford, Hialeah, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023.
Operations
Rexel Awarded Contract for USPS Charging Stations
The company could ultimately provide more than 40,000 units.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
Awards
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
AFFLINK said the addition of IPS would strengthen its footprint in industrial packaging.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 9 07 07 Am
Operations
Turtle Launches New Brand to Mark Centennial
The distributor is hosting its 2023 supplier expo this week.
March 20, 2023
I Stock 1319658101
Operations
5 Safety Secrets to Make the Job Easier
Safety is what happens when nobody is watching.
March 17, 2023
Tech Talk I Stock 1353946950
Supply Chain
Sustainability Won’t Improve Unless Suppliers Are Empowered
Good supplier data is a function of good supplier engagement — and the reverse is also true.
March 17, 2023
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Operations
Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments
The draft rule could require companies to report on the costs of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.
March 16, 2023
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
March 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 14 43 Pm
Operations
Cembre Endorses NEMRA Standards
The company called the move part of its commitment to independent manufacturer representatives.
March 15, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
The value of new orders was down 20% compared to the first month of 2022.
March 14, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
The deal covers 7,000 employees.
March 13, 2023