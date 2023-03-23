FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio — FocusCFO, a leading provider of embedded fractional CFO services, on Thursday announced a new partnership with ITR Economics.

ITR Economics is the oldest privately held, continuously operating economic research and consulting firm in the U.S., and is a renowned provider of accurate sales and industry forecasting services.

A Team of Experts to Support Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in Building Strategy and Growing Value

“I’ve been working closely with FocusCFO to bring this partnership to life,” said Kimberly Clark, vice president of sales and marketing at ITR Economics. “We share the same vision of helping as many businesses as we can grow stronger through accurate, actionable insights derived from what may appear to be ‘simply data.’ In essence, we are data translators who both help executives make sense of the trends and support them using reliable foresight of what is to come. We are committed to providing the best information to those who work with us, and this common goal will only help strengthen the position of those who follow both our organizations.”

The new partnership between ITR Economics and FocusCFO is a natural fit. With FocusCFO’s financial expertise and ITR Economics’ accurate sales and industry forecasting, the partnership provides a team of experts to support executives in building a reliable strategy. From this partnership, we aim to increase each of our clients’ success through:

Increased understanding of economic events impacting business’s financial performance

Educating SMBs on financial trends to provide clarity and guidance for executives

Actionable advice from the team of expert economists and chief financial officers’ perspectives

“I am very enthusiastic about this new partnership with ITR Economics,” said Michael Stier, director of marketing and area president for the Carolinas at FocusCFO. “Our clients will greatly benefit from incorporating a greater understanding of economic trends and events from ITR Economics with our customized financial guidance, resulting in a degree of informed planning and decision-making not previously available to owners and executives of SMBs. We fully expect the result of this partnership will be far better outcomes for clients.”