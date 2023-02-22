Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook

The home improvement giant's pandemic-era boom has eased for a number of reasons.

Feb 22, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot posted strong profits in its final quarter of 2022 but said it expects profits to slip this year, sending shares of the home improvement retailer skidding at the opening bell Tuesday.

Home Depot has excelled over the past several year with so many people hunkered down at home, or searching for a new home in a pandemic. That boom has eased for a number of reasons and Americans are spending more on services outside the home now, diminishing some of the supercharged ring-ups of recent years at Home Depot.

The Atlanta company had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion, or $3.30 per share, which is 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue of $35.83 billion was just shy of forecasts, but the focus was on the retailer's expectations for 2023.

Home Depot expects a decline in annual per-share earnings in the mid-single-digit percentage, which caught industry analysts off guard. Wall Street was also projecting a slight uptick in sales, but Home Depot said that would likely be flat.

The company also said Tuesday that it would spend $1 billion on wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers, starting this month.

Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Shares fell almost 4% when markets opened.

Home Depot posted huge numbers during the pandemic as millions stuck at home either reworked the space where they lived, or found more spacious accommodations. All of that put the world's largest home improvement retailer in high demand, both for home owners, and on Wall Street.

The global economy, however, has been distorted as it tries to put the pandemic behind it, with inflation elevated everywhere and the booming housing market cooling down, partly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation, namely raising interest rates.

U.S. home sales tumbled to the slowest pace in nearly a decade as soaring mortgage rates and sky high prices in 2022 pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

"After a year of defying gravity, the slowing economy and pressures on consumers have finally caught up with Home Depot," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. "To be fair, the final quarter results are not terrible – especially as they come off the back of a long period of extremely good growth – but they nevertheless represent a material slowdown and are the worst quarterly performance in two years."

The company also said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 10%, to $2.09, for an annual dividend of $8.36 per share.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1332378850
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
February 22, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
February 20, 2023
I Stock 184056989
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022
February 17, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1332378850
Operations
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
I Stock 184056989
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022
Dsc01125 63c859f1af0ea
Operations
American Bolt Marks 60 Years of Threaded Fasteners
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Operations
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
I Stock 184056989
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022
December's $188 million in orders brought the year-to-date total to $2.2 billion.
February 17, 2023
Dsc01125 63c859f1af0ea
Operations
American Bolt Marks 60 Years of Threaded Fasteners
In the third and final part of ID's annual "Watch List," a visit with American Bolt Corporation.
February 16, 2023
An office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022.
Operations
Companies' Climate Targets Not What They Claim
Major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts are.
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
Operations
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
Klein products will be available in Lowe’s stores and online later this year.
February 9, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b
Operations
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
In part 2 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Industrial Supply Company Inc.
February 8, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 4 29 31 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation Rebrands as RS
The move will provide opportunities to improve efficiencies and increase scalability.
February 7, 2023
Ep32tn
Operations
Security Breach: When Seeing the Attack Isn't Enough to Stop it
Exterior defenses are making hackers visible; the next step is eliminating the threat before it spreads.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 27 16 Pm
Operations
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
The distributor is now known as ARG Industrial.
February 6, 2023
Naw Logo
Associations
CEOs Get Candid at NAW Roundtable
A panel of industry leaders chats about topics ranging from supply chain struggles to talent retention.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 11 25 12 Am
Operations
Applied Industrial Releases 5th Maintenance Product Catalog
The latest catalog features more than 47,000 products specifically selected for MROP customers.
February 1, 2023
Ag5 A5477 Closer With Tanks 63c5bb63073fd
Operations
From Phosphate Mining to Ships and Power Plants
In part 1 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Riverhawk Industrial Supply.
January 31, 2023
Unnamed
Operations
Wesco Announces New International Brand
Wesco Anixter underscores the company’s commitment to combine global scale and local expertise.
January 31, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
This comes on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
January 30, 2023