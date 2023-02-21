Home Depot to Raise Pay for U.S., Canadian Workers

The home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month.

Dee-Ann Durbin
Feb 21, 2023
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers.

The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. Walmart announced in January that it would be raising its hourly wage to an average of $17.50, while Target invested $300 million in hourly wage increases last year.

The pay raises could also help Home Depot head off a fledgling campaign to unionize its stores, which it opposes. Workers at a Home Depot in Philadelphia filed to hold a union election last September, saying workers weren't benefiting from Home Depot's strong sales and stores were understaffed. Workers at the store voted to reject the union in November.

Home Depot employs 437,000 people in the U.S. and 34,000 in Canada. The vast majority are hourly employees, the company said. The company operates 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 182 stores in Canada.

"This investment will help us attract and retain the best talent into our pipeline," Home Depot's Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker wrote in an email to employees. Decker noted that 90% of the chain's store leadership started as hourly workers.

Latest in Workforce Development
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
I Stock 1168430875
How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise
January 11, 2023
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
October 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
October 31, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1316999698
Workforce Development
How to Diversify Your Talent Pool
I Stock 1168430875
Workforce Development
How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1168430875
Workforce Development
How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise
It won’t eliminate salary negotiations entirely — but it could create more discussion of pay expectations.
January 11, 2023
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
Workforce Development
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
October 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Workforce Development
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
The company highlighted several initiatives to support women in the workplace.
September 28, 2022
Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Feb. 22, 2022.
Workforce Development
Workers Seek to Unionize Home Depot Store
It would be the first store-wide union for the home improvement retail giant.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1341201693
Workforce Development
For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution
The distribution sector currently lacks recognition by talent that its future depends on.
September 12, 2022
I Stock 1056477400
E-Commerce
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
Lawmakers must take steps to protect the human workforce now — before tech behemoths phase it out.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1359838986
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation Initiative Adds Hiring, Retention Resources
Finding employees in today's labor market isn’t getting any easier.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 597963388
Operations
MBA vs. MID: Choosing the Degree that Fits Your Career Path
Investing in education has both immediate and long-term benefits.
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 37 16 Pm
Workforce Development
Optimas Sponsors Fastener Training Institute
The company will support an online seminar and training weeks in Chicago and Los Angeles.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 517489790
Workforce Development
Coming Up for Air
As workers across the globe struggle to stay afloat, distribution industry employers take measures to remain competitive. But how long will the benefits last? Find out in our latest Salary Report.
August 2, 2022
I Stock 1318903319
Workforce Development
Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program
The new offerings bring the total number of courses to more than 700.
June 27, 2022