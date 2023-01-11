How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise

It won’t eliminate salary negotiations entirely — but it could create more discussion of pay expectations.

Hal M. Bundrick
Jan 11, 2023
I Stock 1168430875
iStock

Knowing if you're being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It's a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.

Navigating salary ranges

So far, about a dozen states and municipalities have mandated access to salary information, including California, Colorado, Washington and New York City. Companies in the jurisdictions are generally required to post salary ranges indicating the minimum and maximum pay. Rules vary: Sometimes only job applicants must be told, while other times current employees can also request information about their pay range.

Roberta Matuson, president of Matuson Consulting in Boston, consults with companies looking for top-tier talent. She believes pay transparency "is a step in the right direction."

"Knowledge is power. So, you know, if you have no idea that you can possibly earn more money, then you wouldn't even ask for it," Matuson says.

Is this the end of salary negotiation?

Pay transparency won't eliminate salary negotiation, says Lexi Clarke, vice president of people at Payscale, a national provider of compensation data and services. Instead, Clarke says it will encourage discussions of current and future pay expectations.

It will help employees and candidates "understand what their expectations should be, and where (salary) boundaries are and where there might be flexibility. It levels the playing field between employers and candidates to have a more open and transparent conversation," she says.

And Lulu Seikaly, a senior corporate attorney with Payscale, notes that as current laws stand, employers aren't prevented from offering pay higher than a range that is posted for a position, as long as the company can provide objective reasoning for the exception.

In the past, companies would often base salary offers on what an individual earned in their previous jobs, Seikaly says. "A lot of states have banned that now."

If a potential employer asks for your salary history, Matuson says, "I wouldn't refuse to answer; I would say, 'Well, tell me what you're offering for this position.' I would just turn the question around."

Will pay gaps be eliminated?

Pay transparency reveals salary ranges, but does it narrow gender and ethnicity pay gaps? It may be too early to tell.

However, Payscale's Clarke says that organizations that are more open about salaries often have a well-defined compensation structure and are less likely to have pay inequities.

She predicts how the gender pay gap might narrow: "Women's salaries will increase to where they should be — some overpaid men's salaries may slightly decrease, to be more in line with where they should be."

What if you're at the low end of the range?

If you find out you're at the lower end of a salary band, Clarke says pay transparency will help you communicate with an employer about what you think you deserve, "And you're anchoring that all into data, which is really powerful," she adds.

Matuson says to ask your employer how you can add more value and what skills you need to increase your pay and opportunities for promotion.

And it's not just about money, she adds.

"There are other things that you could ask for," Matuson says. "For example, you could say, 'It would help me if I could work from home two days a week so that I'm not spending $50 or more a week on gas. Would that be suitable?'"

And if you're at the top of the pay scale?

What if you find out you're at the top of your job's pay band? One result could be pay compression at the top of a pay scale, with the highest-paid workers facing increasing resistance about salary hikes. Should you worry that you're maxed out and might be among the first employees to be cut?

"Well, I think you should always be thinking, 'I might be cut,'" Matuson says. But she adds that even if you're not actively looking for a job, call a few headhunters to determine pay scales for your current work and potential opportunities.

If you're trying to determine a suitable salary for where you are in your career, several websites offer tools that help you see a relevant range of pay. Check out Payscale, Indeed, Glassdoor and Salary.com for such tools.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Hal M. Bundrick is a writer at NerdWallet.


Latest in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
October 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
October 31, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Feb. 22, 2022.
Workforce Development
Workers Seek to Unionize Home Depot Store
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Workforce Development
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
The company highlighted several initiatives to support women in the workplace.
September 28, 2022
Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Feb. 22, 2022.
Workforce Development
Workers Seek to Unionize Home Depot Store
It would be the first store-wide union for the home improvement retail giant.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1341201693
Workforce Development
For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution
The distribution sector currently lacks recognition by talent that its future depends on.
September 12, 2022
I Stock 1056477400
E-Commerce
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
Lawmakers must take steps to protect the human workforce now — before tech behemoths phase it out.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1359838986
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation Initiative Adds Hiring, Retention Resources
Finding employees in today's labor market isn’t getting any easier.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 597963388
Operations
MBA vs. MID: Choosing the Degree that Fits Your Career Path
Investing in education has both immediate and long-term benefits.
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 37 16 Pm
Workforce Development
Optimas Sponsors Fastener Training Institute
The company will support an online seminar and training weeks in Chicago and Los Angeles.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 517489790
Workforce Development
Coming Up for Air
As workers across the globe struggle to stay afloat, distribution industry employers take measures to remain competitive. But how long will the benefits last? Find out in our latest Salary Report.
August 2, 2022
I Stock 1318903319
Workforce Development
Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program
The new offerings bring the total number of courses to more than 700.
June 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 24 At 3 52 51 Pm
Workforce Development
United Grinding, Titans of CNC Launch Academy
The Grinding Academy will offer free online courses to train the next generation of machinists.
June 24, 2022
I Stock 1206218645
Workforce Development
Avnet, SciTech Institute Partner on Chief Science Officers Program
The partnership will support the program's expansion to four Avnet hubs over the next two years.
June 17, 2022