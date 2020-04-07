Hillenbrand Outlines Financial Measures Taken During Pandemic

Their CEO is taking a 30 percent pay cut through 2020, salary increases are canceled for all US and Canada employees and capital spending is reduced.

Mike Hockett
Apr 7th, 2020
Hillenbrand Sdfas

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. on Friday provided the following update regarding its actions to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us. Hillenbrand's priority in responding to the crisis has been on protecting the health and wellbeing of our employees and serving our customers globally," said Joe Raver, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "In addition, we are taking several decisive actions we believe will lessen the financial impact on the business while protecting our ability to continue to generate profitable growth over the long term. I am proud of our organization for stepping up to the challenges we are currently facing and working collaboratively for the safety of our people, continuity of our operations and service to our customers."

Operational Status

As of April 6, all significant global production locations remained open and able to operate at or near normal production levels. We are working with the appropriate authorities with a goal to keep our critical operations open as suppliers to essential businesses.

We have experienced disruptions at some smaller facilities in locations such as India as we take actions to comply with temporary government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These affected facilities account for approximately 5 percent of expected revenue. We are closely monitoring the supply chain and taking actions as needed to mitigate disruptions. We continue to work with our suppliers and customers to preserve business continuity and prepare for anticipated developments.

The 

Financial Flexibility

Hillenbrand has taken proactive measures to maintain its financial flexibility. We believe the company has a solid financial position with sufficient liquidity to operate in the current business environment. Hillenbrand recently increased cash holdings by about $200 million, including a portion of the proceeds from the recent sale of the Cimcool business and a draw from its existing revolving credit facility. As of March 31, the company was in full compliance with all covenants under its revolving credit facility, and estimates that as of that date, it had liquidity of approximately $475 million, including approximately $375 million in cash on hand.  The company continues to evaluate additional measures to maintain its financial flexibility.

Company-wide Actions

Due to the uncertainty of the current environment, Hillenbrand has implemented proactive measures to help mitigate the financial and operational impact of COVID-19 by reducing expenses and conserving cash. These measures include:

  • Voluntary reduction in CEO base salary by 30% through at least the end of the fiscal year;
  • Voluntary waiver by the Board of Directors of its scheduled cash compensation increase for 2020;
  • Cancellation of all regularly scheduled merit-based salary increases for salaried US- and Canada-based employees for 2020;
  • Suspension of all hiring for exempt and nonexempt positions, except for critical positions;
  • Reduction in capital spend while prioritizing critical maintenance, safety and regulatory projects;
  • Additional actions may be taken in certain businesses in response to lower customer demand, including temporary reductions in work hours, furloughs or layoffs, if required; and
  • The company's share repurchase program remains suspended.

Given the uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 virus on its business, Hillenbrand is suspending fiscal year 2020 guidance.

Hillenbrand has used, and intends to continue to use, the homepage and the investor relations section of the company's website at www.hillenbrand.com as a means of disclosing additional information, which may include material non-public information.

"While we are not able to predict the duration or the extent of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, we are taking necessary actions, are confident we are well-positioned to manage through the challenges, and expect we will be in a good position when the environment improves," Raver concluded.

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

More in Operations
I Stock 1085310932
Distributor Pricing Priciples in Recessionary Times
Lee Nyari provides useful, practical guidelines for distributors working to maintain a level of financial success as they navigate through new realities.
Mar 30th, 2020
Craft I Stock
Evaluating Technology Solutions for Your Business
Back-end solutions are supposed to boost productivity and help drive sales. But are your solutions outcome-based, or simply an output?
Mar 30th, 2020
Bevco Sized 5d56b65194bcc
Advanced Ergonomic Chair Line
Rugged, self-skinned polyurethane seating provides excellent cushioning properties while offering high-impact resistance.
Mar 26th, 2020
Tech Talk
Feeding Your Website & Bottom Line
Texas-based distributor Hisco touts an award-winning strategy for increasing organic traffic.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 1053153924
The Sales Contrarion in B2B Distribution
ID chats with sales management consultant and author Justin Roff-Marsh to get his perspective on how distributors can overhaul their sales processes to maximize results.
Mar 26th, 2020
Mhs 1
Catching Up With...MHS Industrial Supply
ID editor Mike Hockett re-connects with Mansfield, Oh-based MHS Industrial Supply to learn what they've been up to since visiting the small MRO distributor in May 2016.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 1182824890
The Joys of Working from Home
Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought those worlds into sudden and sharp collision.
Mar 24th, 2020
Legal Watch I Stock 1067720200
DOL Regulations Suggest Sea Change in Liability
The DOL has updated standards that were nearly 60 years old.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1087563600
When to Think Like a Startup
ID executive editor Anna Wells ponders if small businesses spend more time thinking about their advantages or about their disadvantages.
Mar 23rd, 2020
An artist rendering of Berkshire eSupply&apos;s new Novi, MI headquarters facility, which is expected to open this summer.
ID In-Depth: Berkshire eSupply Builds Out its Capabilities for Independents
It’s been all-go for the new master wholesaler since its launch less than three years ago.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Hd Supply Csr
HD Supply Says It's Taking Precautions, Though No Material Disruptions Yet
HD Supply detailed how its supply chain will remain intact amid potential COVID-19 impacts and touched on how the construction market may be affected.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this March 13 photo, a worker disinfects a turnstile at the Government Center transit stop, in Boston. As the global viral pandemic grows, the need for cleaning and disinfecting has surged. Cleaners and domestic workers are essential in the effort to contain the virus.
Amid Virus, Cleaners are Vital, Vunerable
The unsung people doing all this cleaning earn low wages, frequently lack sick leave and paid days off and can be fired with no warning.
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020
I Stock 1096028212
Distributors Must Forge Through the Chaos
This is truly March Madness, and for the worst reason.
Mar 19th, 2020