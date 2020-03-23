Hillenbrand Selling Cimcool Business to DuBois Chemicals

Cimcool is a supplier of metalworking fluids, synthetic, semi-synthetic and water-based lubricants, and drawing and stamping fluids.

Hillenbrand
Mar 23rd, 2020
Cimcool Drum Composite

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand announced Friday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Cimcool business to DuBois Chemicals. The sale follows Hillenbrand's previously announced strategic review of alternatives for this business, which was part of the 2019 acquisition of Milacron Holdings Corp.

Hillenbrand LogoHillenbrand's wholly-owned subsidiary Milacron LLC (Milacron) entered into an Equity and Asset Purchase Agreement with DuBois, pursuant to which DuBois will acquire the Cimcool business at a purchase price of approximately $224 million in cash, subject to certain customary closing adjustments. In addition, DuBois has agreed to pay up to $26 million in contingent purchase price upon a future sale of the combined DuBois and Cimcool businesses, conditioned upon DuBois' ultimate sponsor receiving elevated levels of return on equity, for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $250 million should these conditions be met.

P Du Bois Blue288"The divestiture of Cimcool aligns with our previously disclosed intent to seek strategic alternatives for the business and allows us to remain focused on the continued integration of the Milacron APPT and MDCS businesses with Hillenbrand," said Joe Raver, president and CEO of Hillenbrand. "The proceeds from the sale will be used for de-leveraging activities, strengthening our financial position as we seek to enhance our leadership positions in the industrial platforms that represent our most compelling opportunities for profitable growth."

Founded in 1920, DuBois is a premier provider of customized and value-added specialty chemicals solutions and services to more than 15,000 customers. DuBois researches, develops, manufactures and supports a broad range of specialty chemical products and related equipment to provide solutions to customers' most challenging performance, quality, cost, safety and compliance issues for a variety of industries.

Download"We are excited that our customers will have access to a new set of solutions, applications experts, and technical service resources to support and add value to their businesses," said Jeff Welsh, president and CEO of DuBois. "We believe that this acquisition will allow us to increase our presence among significant customers and important segments. The expanded product portfolio of the combined organization will also allow us to meet our customers' evolving needs in new applications areas."

Consistent with its current capital allocation priorities, Hillenbrand intends to use proceeds from the sale for de-leveraging activities.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on March 30, subject to customary closing conditions. Employee consultations required by law may result in a second closing for the Dutch portion of the business, and if required, Milacron has agreed to operate the Dutch business for the benefit of DuBois until that closing, as provided in relevant transaction documents.

Houlihan Lokey served as Hillenbrand's financial advisor on the disposition.

Hillenbrand plans to update its financial guidance to reflect the transaction at the time of its next regular quarterly earnings call. Investors should not rely upon current guidance, which does not reflect the impact of the transaction.

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, Mold-Masters and Batesville.

