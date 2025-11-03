TIPCO Technologies Adds California Sealing Distributor

TIPCO Technologies announced Monday that it has added Gasket Specialties Inc., a century-old sealing provider with three locations along the West Coast.



TIPCO officials said that GSI offers custom gaskets and advanced fabrication services — including laser, waterjet, die and flash cutting — to the OEM, MRO and industrial markets from facilities in the Bay Area, suburban Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. The company said that the deal would spur growth and innovation in TIPCO’s sealing capabilities.



GSI General Manager Louise Barbee will lead the business. Additional terms were not disclosed.



“This partnership adds to TIPCO’s capability set and brings a complementary vertical market in specialty gaskets and seals to better serve our customers,” TIPCO Co-CEO Rob Lyons said in a statement. “Together, we look forward to delivering precision-engineered sealing solutions tailored to each client’s specifications nationwide.”



“This is a new chapter filled with growth and opportunity, and I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has been part of the journey,” Anita Gutierrez, GSI’s owner, added in the announcement. “The Gutierrez family is proud to pass the torch to a company that shares our values and vision.”



TIPCO ranks at no. 47 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.