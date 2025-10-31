MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.

The Massachusetts company provides industrial safety equipment and PPE across New England.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 31, 2025
MES Service Company

Fire, emergency response and industrial product supplier MES Life Safety announced Thursday that it has acquired Safety Inc., a Massachusetts provider of industrial safety equipment, personal protective equipment and gas detection instruments.

The addition of Safety Inc., MES officials said, would expand its capabilities into safety instrumentation, calibration and repair services. The company serves industrial, municipal and utility customers across New England and into additional markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Through this acquisition, MES will integrate Safety Inc.'s offerings into its broader product and service portfolio to provide customers with a single-source solution for PPE, detection, calibration and service needs,” MES CEO Marvin Riley said in a statement.

Fred Myerson, co-owner and executive vice president of Safety Inc., added that joining MES “allows us to bring our technical expertise to a broader audience and deliver the same high level of support our customers have trusted for decades.”

