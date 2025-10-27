Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer

Solve Industrial Motion Group announced Monday that it has acquired yet another supplier — its third acquisition in two weeks.



The bearings and power transmission supplier most recently added Miller Bearing Company, a suburban Cleveland manufacturer of conveyor bearings.



Solve CEO Ernie Lauber said in the announcement that Miller’s bearings would support Solve’s conveyor roller manufacturing operation near Cincinnati — as well as bolster its solutions to the broader material handling segment.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"The Miller acquisition fits so well because it expands our manufacturing capabilities, and adds a great workforce and facility in Kent,” Lauber said.



Miller Bearing President Donald Miller Jr., meanwhile, added that Solve's "scale and speed will help us grow, while their reputation ensures our customers will continue receiving the world-class service we were built on."



The transaction follows Solve’s purchases of power transmission suppliers B&B Manufacturing and Power Rite Products earlier this month.