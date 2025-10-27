Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer

The deal is Solve’s third acquisition this month.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 27, 2025
Projectsolve Exterior Cam1 1011226347193b454f6 v Nq Qsj5zqt
Solve Industrial Motion Group

Solve Industrial Motion Group announced Monday that it has acquired yet another supplier — its third acquisition in two weeks.

The bearings and power transmission supplier most recently added Miller Bearing Company, a suburban Cleveland manufacturer of conveyor bearings.

Solve CEO Ernie Lauber said in the announcement that Miller’s bearings would support Solve’s conveyor roller manufacturing operation near Cincinnati — as well as bolster its solutions to the broader material handling segment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Miller acquisition fits so well because it expands our manufacturing capabilities, and adds a great workforce and facility in Kent,” Lauber said.

Miller Bearing President Donald Miller Jr., meanwhile, added that Solve's "scale and speed will help us grow, while their reputation ensures our customers will continue receiving the world-class service we were built on."

The transaction follows Solve’s purchases of power transmission suppliers B&B Manufacturing and Power Rite Products earlier this month.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1330820202
American Water Works, Essential Utilities to Merge
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
October 27, 2025
I Stock 481398645
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
October 24, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1330820202
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Water Works, Essential Utilities to Merge
I Stock 1873671818
Mergers & Acquisitions
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
Mergers & Acquisitions
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
Value creation isn't always straightforward — especially in the first one or two years.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
Gemtor is a manufacturer of high-performance fall protection and rescue equipment.
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2164790711
Mergers & Acquisitions
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
Slater Controls also operates locations in Arizona and New Mexico.
October 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply branch, Flint, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor
The purchase of West Michigan Rubber & Supply is scheduled to close in December.
October 21, 2025
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122 6347193b454f6
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires B&B Manufacturing
B&B is North America's largest manufacturer of synchronous drive pulleys.
October 20, 2025
Dallas, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier
Big D Tool Center will become the Texas company’s fifth location.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025
Melbourne, Australia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydraulics Supplier Grows Across the Globe
Brennan Industries’ latest acquisitions have been made overseas.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 1364104631
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hodell-Natco Acquires Florida Distributor
Merit Fasteners operates locations in Orlando and Tampa.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 1460159415
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution M&A Deals Decline, but Prices Soar, Report Shows
Companies continue to pursue "attractive businesses" despite a "challenging" economic environment.
October 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0nb4shb8fa1 o Hwf Xzn Ax V
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Washington State Company
APSCO represents pump, control and process equipment manufacturers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 6, 2025
I Stock 1745023719
Mergers & Acquisitions
Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
The McNichols family will remain “significant shareholders” and continue to manage the business.
October 6, 2025