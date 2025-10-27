Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales

Value creation isn't always straightforward — especially in the first one or two years.

Patrick McKeever
Oct 27, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
iStock.com/Pakin Jarerndee

With historic levels of uninvested capital, private equity firms are doubling down on industrial and manufacturing acquisitions. 

These sectors offer what PE firms crave: stability, scalability, and untapped margin potential. But in the first 12 to 24 months post-close, especially for investors unfamiliar with the nuances of industrial sales, value creation isn’t always straightforward. 

That’s where a tailored go-to-market strategy comes in — one that provides visibility, mitigates risk and accelerates ROI across the timelines that matter most: the first 100 days and the exit horizon. 

What Modern GTM Demands Post-Close 

An effective post-close GTM strategy uses a combination of sales fundamentals and operational data to uncover what’s working, what’s not, and where risk is hiding. 

In the first 12 to 24 months, a GTM plan should identify: 

1. Quote opportunities with high-margin products 

2. New markets and preempt revenue risks 

3. Sales intelligence that improves pricing, product fit, and delivery

Modern GTM strategies are rooted in intelligence: Power BI, sales reports, market behavior and pricing feedback. Spreadsheets don’t drive growth — customers do. The data reveals where your assumptions hold and where they need to shift. 

For PE ops teams, this visibility informs both strategy and benchmarks. It allows you to manage funnel velocity, spot a business at risk, and adjust without disrupting execution. 

PE Checklist: Evaluating Your Channel Strategy 

Before acceleration can happen, you need a strategy that aligns with your GTM plan. Start with questions like: 

  • Which high-selling or popular products deliver the fastest margin returns?
  • Are those products in stock? What are inventory levels and lead times?
  • Where are customers actively buying today — and which customer types, verticals, or geographies show signs of softening demand?
  • Which sales reps (internal or outsourced) are driving results? Who needs support? 

Many portfolio companies default to building out in-house sales teams. But that path is slow and costly — especially when expanding into new regions or verticals. That’s where independent manufacturers’ reps come in. 

Why IMRs Should Be Part of Your GTM Mix 

IMRs are often overlooked. But in the first 12 to 24 months post-close, they can be the fastest lever for revenue creation.

Here’s why: 

  • They get you into accounts immediately with their existing relationships — not in six months.
  • They spot business risks and pricing issues before they show up in scorecards.
  • They know how to sell and maintain profit margins — because they’ve done it before. 

When paired with an in-house sales team, IMRs enable a hybrid model that moves fast and scales smart. They handle field execution, so your in-house team can focus on targeted and long term accounts. 

IMRs also bring efficiency: they’re paid on performance, don’t require onboarding, and can be scaled up or down based on market needs. No new headcount, no reorgs — just results.

Execution Tips for PE Ops Teams 

To get the most from your GTM strategy: 

  • Set expectations early with the sales team: Define quick wins vs. long-term priorities.
  • Align incentives: IMRs, in-house reps, and leadership should share the same scoreboard and communicate regularly.
  • Monitor performance: Use dashboards to track quote velocity, close rates, and rep productivity.
  • Build feedback loops: Use intel from the field to refine inventory, pricing, and brand positioning.

Closing Thought: Your Fastest Lever for Growth 

Post-close, speed matters — but only when it’s paired with visibility. A modern GTM strategy gives you both. 

Independent reps may not be the most obvious lever in your toolkit. But in a sector where relationships drive revenue and cost structure matters, they can be your fastest path to pipeline velocity. 

You acquired a great company. Make sure your GTM strategy is built to match.

Patrick McKeever is the president of Durrie Sales, an industrial manufacturers' representative agency specializing in cutting tools and industrial products. Learn more about why outsourcing sales may be the fastest path to post-close growth.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
October 27, 2025
I Stock 481398645
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2164790711
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
October 21, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
I Stock 2164790711
Mergers & Acquisitions
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
Exotic Automation & Supply branch, Flint, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
Gemtor is a manufacturer of high-performance fall protection and rescue equipment.
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2164790711
Mergers & Acquisitions
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
Slater Controls also operates locations in Arizona and New Mexico.
October 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply branch, Flint, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor
The purchase of West Michigan Rubber & Supply is scheduled to close in December.
October 21, 2025
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122 6347193b454f6
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires B&B Manufacturing
B&B is North America's largest manufacturer of synchronous drive pulleys.
October 20, 2025
Dallas, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier
Big D Tool Center will become the Texas company’s fifth location.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025
Melbourne, Australia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydraulics Supplier Grows Across the Globe
Brennan Industries’ latest acquisitions have been made overseas.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 1364104631
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hodell-Natco Acquires Florida Distributor
Merit Fasteners operates locations in Orlando and Tampa.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 1460159415
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution M&A Deals Decline, but Prices Soar, Report Shows
Companies continue to pursue "attractive businesses" despite a "challenging" economic environment.
October 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0nb4shb8fa1 o Hwf Xzn Ax V
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Washington State Company
APSCO represents pump, control and process equipment manufacturers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 6, 2025
I Stock 1745023719
Mergers & Acquisitions
Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
The McNichols family will remain “significant shareholders” and continue to manage the business.
October 6, 2025
I Stock 843333446
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Acquires Florida Distributor
Dave Carter & Associates provides electrical, plumbing and building supplies.
October 6, 2025