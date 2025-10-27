Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales

With historic levels of uninvested capital, private equity firms are doubling down on industrial and manufacturing acquisitions.

These sectors offer what PE firms crave: stability, scalability, and untapped margin potential. But in the first 12 to 24 months post-close, especially for investors unfamiliar with the nuances of industrial sales, value creation isn’t always straightforward.

That’s where a tailored go-to-market strategy comes in — one that provides visibility, mitigates risk and accelerates ROI across the timelines that matter most: the first 100 days and the exit horizon.

What Modern GTM Demands Post-Close

An effective post-close GTM strategy uses a combination of sales fundamentals and operational data to uncover what’s working, what’s not, and where risk is hiding.

In the first 12 to 24 months, a GTM plan should identify:

1. Quote opportunities with high-margin products

2. New markets and preempt revenue risks

3. Sales intelligence that improves pricing, product fit, and delivery

Modern GTM strategies are rooted in intelligence: Power BI, sales reports, market behavior and pricing feedback. Spreadsheets don’t drive growth — customers do. The data reveals where your assumptions hold and where they need to shift.

For PE ops teams, this visibility informs both strategy and benchmarks. It allows you to manage funnel velocity, spot a business at risk, and adjust without disrupting execution.

PE Checklist: Evaluating Your Channel Strategy

Before acceleration can happen, you need a strategy that aligns with your GTM plan. Start with questions like:

Which high-selling or popular products deliver the fastest margin returns?

Are those products in stock? What are inventory levels and lead times?

Where are customers actively buying today — and which customer types, verticals, or geographies show signs of softening demand?

Which sales reps (internal or outsourced) are driving results? Who needs support?

Many portfolio companies default to building out in-house sales teams. But that path is slow and costly — especially when expanding into new regions or verticals. That’s where independent manufacturers’ reps come in.

Why IMRs Should Be Part of Your GTM Mix

IMRs are often overlooked. But in the first 12 to 24 months post-close, they can be the fastest lever for revenue creation.

Here’s why:

They get you into accounts immediately with their existing relationships — not in six months.

They spot business risks and pricing issues before they show up in scorecards.

They know how to sell and maintain profit margins — because they’ve done it before.

When paired with an in-house sales team, IMRs enable a hybrid model that moves fast and scales smart. They handle field execution, so your in-house team can focus on targeted and long term accounts.

IMRs also bring efficiency: they’re paid on performance, don’t require onboarding, and can be scaled up or down based on market needs. No new headcount, no reorgs — just results.

Execution Tips for PE Ops Teams

To get the most from your GTM strategy:

Set expectations early with the sales team: Define quick wins vs. long-term priorities.

Align incentives: IMRs, in-house reps, and leadership should share the same scoreboard and communicate regularly.

Monitor performance: Use dashboards to track quote velocity, close rates, and rep productivity.

Build feedback loops: Use intel from the field to refine inventory, pricing, and brand positioning.

Closing Thought: Your Fastest Lever for Growth

Post-close, speed matters — but only when it’s paired with visibility. A modern GTM strategy gives you both.

Independent reps may not be the most obvious lever in your toolkit. But in a sector where relationships drive revenue and cost structure matters, they can be your fastest path to pipeline velocity.

You acquired a great company. Make sure your GTM strategy is built to match.



Patrick McKeever is the president of Durrie Sales, an industrial manufacturers' representative agency specializing in cutting tools and industrial products. Learn more about why outsourcing sales may be the fastest path to post-close growth.