Fastener Solutions Adds Pennsylvania Distributor

RJ Fasteners’ facility will get a “full modernization” overhaul following the acquisition.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 31, 2025
I Stock 94488648
iStock.com/YouraPechkin

New Jersey-based fastener distributor Fastener Solutions Inc. has acquired a counterpart in Pennsylvania, company officials said earlier this month.

The addition of RJ Fasteners would bolster Fastener Solutions’ customer service capabilities and increase its footprint across the Northeast, officials wrote in a statement posted to social media.

RJ’s Hatfield, Pennsylvania, location is Fastener Solutions’ first in eastern Pennsylvania but its third overall in the Keystone State. The company, which also offers abrasives, cutting tools and other industrial products, operates 25 locations in total across the U.S.

The company said that the Hatfield location would see a “full modernization of operations,” including “upgraded technology, streamlined processes and increased inventory.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome RJ Fasteners into the Fastener Solutions family,” Fastener Solutions President Christopher George said in the statement. “Their four decades of industry experience and customer dedication align perfectly with our values. This acquisition not only expands our geographic reach but also enhances our ability to deliver the right products, right when our customers need them.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
Request Service Header Image
MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.
October 31, 2025
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
October 29, 2025
Projectsolve Exterior Cam1 1011226347193b454f6 v Nq Qsj5zqt
Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer
October 27, 2025
Related Stories
Request Service Header Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
Projectsolve Exterior Cam1 1011226347193b454f6 v Nq Qsj5zqt
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
The $6.5 billion company would be among North America’s largest metals service centers.
October 29, 2025
Projectsolve Exterior Cam1 1011226347193b454f6 v Nq Qsj5zqt
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer
The deal is Solve’s third acquisition this month.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1330820202
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Water Works, Essential Utilities to Merge
The deal would create a public water utility worth about $40 billion.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
Mergers & Acquisitions
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
Value creation isn't always straightforward — especially in the first one or two years.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
Gemtor is a manufacturer of high-performance fall protection and rescue equipment.
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2164790711
Mergers & Acquisitions
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
Slater Controls also operates locations in Arizona and New Mexico.
October 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply branch, Flint, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor
The purchase of West Michigan Rubber & Supply is scheduled to close in December.
October 21, 2025
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122 6347193b454f6
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires B&B Manufacturing
B&B is North America's largest manufacturer of synchronous drive pulleys.
October 20, 2025
Dallas, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier
Big D Tool Center will become the Texas company’s fifth location.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025
Melbourne, Australia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydraulics Supplier Grows Across the Globe
Brennan Industries’ latest acquisitions have been made overseas.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 1364104631
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hodell-Natco Acquires Florida Distributor
Merit Fasteners operates locations in Orlando and Tampa.
October 8, 2025