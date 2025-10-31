New Jersey-based fastener distributor Fastener Solutions Inc. has acquired a counterpart in Pennsylvania, company officials said earlier this month.



The addition of RJ Fasteners would bolster Fastener Solutions’ customer service capabilities and increase its footprint across the Northeast, officials wrote in a statement posted to social media.



RJ’s Hatfield, Pennsylvania, location is Fastener Solutions’ first in eastern Pennsylvania but its third overall in the Keystone State. The company, which also offers abrasives, cutting tools and other industrial products, operates 25 locations in total across the U.S.



The company said that the Hatfield location would see a “full modernization of operations,” including “upgraded technology, streamlined processes and increased inventory.”



“We’re thrilled to welcome RJ Fasteners into the Fastener Solutions family,” Fastener Solutions President Christopher George said in the statement. “Their four decades of industry experience and customer dedication align perfectly with our values. This acquisition not only expands our geographic reach but also enhances our ability to deliver the right products, right when our customers need them.”