DSG to Acquire Wisconsin Pump, Pipe Distributor

Minnesota plumbing and electrical supply distributor DSG announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Quality Pumps, a Madison, Wisconsin, distributor of pumps, pipes and accessories.



DSG officials said that Quality Pumps serves well drillers, excavators and contractors throughout southern Wisconsin. The company will shift to the DSG brand, and its staff will be retained and become part of DSG’s employee-ownership model.



The acquisition is expected to be completed early next month; additional terms were not disclosed.



DSG officials noted that the move follows the addition of two new facilities in Wisconsin this year: a branch in Sheboygan, and an HVAC supply facility in Madison.



“DSG’s customer-driven growth is a great fit for our newest employee owners,” DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy said in a statement. “The Quality Pumps team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional service to their customers, which, coupled with the strength of DSG, will provide an outstanding platform for their customers’ and communities’ continued success.”