DSG to Acquire Wisconsin Pump, Pipe Distributor

The agreement follows the addition of two new DSG facilities in Wisconsin this year.

Andy Szal
Nov 3, 2025
DSG branch, Butte, Mont.
DSG branch, Butte, Mont.
DSG

Minnesota plumbing and electrical supply distributor DSG announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Quality Pumps, a Madison, Wisconsin, distributor of pumps, pipes and accessories.

DSG officials said that Quality Pumps serves well drillers, excavators and contractors throughout southern Wisconsin. The company will shift to the DSG brand, and its staff will be retained and become part of DSG’s employee-ownership model.

The acquisition is expected to be completed early next month; additional terms were not disclosed.

DSG officials noted that the move follows the addition of two new facilities in Wisconsin this year: a branch in Sheboygan, and an HVAC supply facility in Madison.

“DSG’s customer-driven growth is a great fit for our newest employee owners,” DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy said in a statement. “The Quality Pumps team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional service to their customers, which, coupled with the strength of DSG, will provide an outstanding platform for their customers’ and communities’ continued success.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 3, 2025
DSG branch, Butte, Mont.
DSG to Acquire Wisconsin Pump, Pipe Distributor
November 3, 2025
I Stock 94488648
Fastener Solutions Adds Pennsylvania Distributor
October 31, 2025
Request Service Header Image
MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.
October 31, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 94488648
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Solutions Adds Pennsylvania Distributor
Request Service Header Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 3, 2025
I Stock 94488648
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Solutions Adds Pennsylvania Distributor
RJ Fasteners’ facility will get a “full modernization” overhaul following the acquisition.
October 31, 2025
Request Service Header Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
MES Life Safety Acquires Safety Inc.
The Massachusetts company provides industrial safety equipment and PPE across New England.
October 31, 2025
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
The $6.5 billion company would be among North America’s largest metals service centers.
October 29, 2025
Projectsolve Exterior Cam1 1011226347193b454f6 v Nq Qsj5zqt
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Acquires Ohio Bearing Manufacturer
The deal is Solve’s third acquisition this month.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1330820202
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Water Works, Essential Utilities to Merge
The deal would create a public water utility worth about $40 billion.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 1873671818
Mergers & Acquisitions
Navigating Post-Close Go-to-Market: A Playbook for Private Equity to Increase Sales
Value creation isn't always straightforward — especially in the first one or two years.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 481398645
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier
Gemtor is a manufacturer of high-performance fall protection and rescue equipment.
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2164790711
Mergers & Acquisitions
FloWorks Acquires West Texas Distributor
Slater Controls also operates locations in Arizona and New Mexico.
October 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply branch, Flint, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor
The purchase of West Michigan Rubber & Supply is scheduled to close in December.
October 21, 2025
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122 6347193b454f6
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires B&B Manufacturing
B&B is North America's largest manufacturer of synchronous drive pulleys.
October 20, 2025
Dallas, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier
Big D Tool Center will become the Texas company’s fifth location.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025