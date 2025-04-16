Ferguson Acquires Massachusetts Pipe, Valve Distributor, Toronto Fire Product Provider

Independent Pipe & Supply operates eight locations across New England.

Apr 16, 2025
Plumbing and industrial supply giant Ferguson said Wednesday that it recently completed a pair of newly announced acquisitions.

The Virginia company added Independent Pipe & Supply, a suburban Boston pipe and valve distributor, in late March, and affiliated Toronto suppliers National Fire Equipment and National Fire Fabrication on Monday. 

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Independent Pipe & Supply operates eight locations in New England and serves commercial and mechanical professionals in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

National Fire, meanwhile, will join the company’s Wolseley Canada subsidiary within its Fire & Fabrication segment. The business has seven locations — including two fabrication sites — in Canada.

“Acquisitions continue to be a key driver of our overall growth strategy, complementing our organic growth,” Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said in the announcement. “The acquisition of Independent Pipe & Supply and National Fire will allow us to better leverage our scale locally, expanding our commercial plumbing and mechanical contracting footprint in the Northeast and our fire and fabrication business into Canada.”

