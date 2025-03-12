Tool Supplier S.F.E. Group Acquires Southwire Subsidiary

S.F.E. officials said the deal would strengthen its tools and equipment portfolio.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 2 03 25 Pm
S.F.E. Group/BusinessWire

Fabrication tool and equipment provider S.F.E. Group has acquired fellow Houston company Sumner Brand from Southwire, company officials announced.

Sumner, founded in 1965, offers material lifts, jack stands, welding tools and other industrial equipment. S.F.E. officials said the move would bolster its position as “the leader in specialized fabrication tools, portable machining systems and advanced welding solutions.” Following the acquisition, S.F.E. includes 12 brands, more than 400 employees and thousands of products.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition strengthens our tools and equipment portfolio by leveraging Sumner’s industry expertise and extensive market reach,” S.F.E. Group CEO Vinay Varma said in a statement. “We will enhance our position in the contractor equipment industry, expand in-house operational capabilities, and accelerate growth in industrial supply and rental markets.”

“As we continue to evaluate our practices and align with the company's priorities, we hold our strategic goals at the forefront of our minds,” Southwire President and CEO Rich Stinson said in a company statement. “We are committed to our adjacency strategy fit within our goals of serving the electrical market.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 2 03 25 Pm
Tool Supplier S.F.E. Group Acquires Southwire Subsidiary
March 12, 2025
Dsc 2625 Scaled
Meritus Adds Minnesota Distributor
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 11 At 2 24 43 Pm
Waterworks Supplier Fortiline Acquires Baltimore Wholesale Distributor
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7 67cb0ecf50e75
QXO, Beacon Discussing 'Potential Transaction'
March 11, 2025
Related Stories
Dsc 2625 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Adds Minnesota Distributor
Screenshot 2025 03 11 At 2 24 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waterworks Supplier Fortiline Acquires Baltimore Wholesale Distributor
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7 67cb0ecf50e75
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO, Beacon Discussing 'Potential Transaction'
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires California Sealants and Waterproofing Distributor
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Dsc 2625 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Adds Minnesota Distributor
Officials said the deal would bolster its operations across the Midwest.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 11 At 2 24 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waterworks Supplier Fortiline Acquires Baltimore Wholesale Distributor
Belair Road Supply operates five locations in Maryland and Delaware.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7 67cb0ecf50e75
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO, Beacon Discussing 'Potential Transaction'
The companies said Monday that they are "negotiating a definitive agreement."
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires California Sealants and Waterproofing Distributor
DM Figley operates five locations in the state.
March 7, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B
The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.
March 5, 2025
Mined Xai With Winsupply
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Minority Stake in Ohio AI Firm
Mined XAI says it transforms complex data into "strategic insights."
March 5, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier
Flexline has served the Northeast for 75 years.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Again Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
The company also reported its Q4 financial results.
March 4, 2025
Purvis Industries branch, Fort Worth, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Alabama MRO Distributor
A & A provides bearings, wire, cable, automation products and electrical parts.
March 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Texas Supplier
Kris-Con provides specialty construction supplies in the Houston and Austin markets.
March 3, 2025
Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Iowa Company
Rising Star Wholesale provides siding, windows, doors and other products.
February 28, 2025
Brozelco Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Galco Acquires Brozelco
The company expects the acquisition to expand its capabilities in industrial automation.
February 28, 2025
Estex Plantfor Slider2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Acquires PPE Supplier Estex
The Georgia company provides thousands of products to the utility and airline segments.
February 25, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
The company said more than 17% of Beacon’s shares had been tendered so far.
February 25, 2025
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723 673ce93e43744 6786c8dbf3889
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor
Company officials said the region remains "a very high priority."
February 24, 2025