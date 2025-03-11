Meritus Gas Partners Adds Minnesota Distributor

Meritus Gas Partners announced Monday that it has added Twin Cities packaged gases and welding supply distributor Oxygen Service Company.

St. Paul-based OSC, founded in 1959, operates six locations in Minnesota and three more in Wisconsin. The employee-owned company joins Meritus’ national network of gas distributors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Meritus officials said the move would bolster its operations in the Midwest, and that Minnesota and Wisconsin offer “diverse markets with concentrated manufacturing and strong economic outlooks.”

"OSC is the epitome of a Meritus platform company, and we are excited to welcome its team into the Meritus family,” Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider said in the announcement. “OSC has a well-earned reputation for customer service and quality and a demonstrated record of strong organic growth, the products of a well-articulated, multi-faceted vision and strategic plan ingrained throughout the organization by a sophisticated leadership team.”