Beacon Acquires California Sealants and Waterproofing Distributor

Building materials distributor Beacon announced Thursday that it has acquired California sealants, waterproofing and concrete repair distributor DM Figley.

The Bay Area-based company serves customers throughout California and operations additional locations in Oakland, Sacramento, Anaheim and San Diego. Beacon officials said the move expands its waterproofing segment to nearly 60 branches across the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“DM Figley is an industry-leading distributor with strong customer relationships and great technical know-how, further strengthening our nationwide platform,” Martin Harrell, the president of Beacon’s waterproofing division, said in the announcement. “As part of Beacon, DM Figley’s customers will have the opportunity to maintain local relationships built over decades while benefiting from Beacon’s expanded service offerings.”

DM Figley CEO Janet DiGioia added that combining with Beacon would enable the company to “better serve customers and create opportunities for our team members.”

The deal comes as Beacon attempts to fend off a hostile takeover bid from QXO Inc.

