TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier

TIPCO Technologies announced Tuesday that it has added Flexline, a longtime New Jersey manufacturer of specialty hose assemblies.

The company, particularly known for engineered custom stainless steel metal and PTFE hose assemblies, serves customers across the Northeast, TIPCO officials said. Jeff Scheininger, Flexline’s president, will continue to lead the business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“TIPCO Technologies is excited to welcome Jeff Scheininger and team Flexline to our family of people and partnerships,” Rob Lyons, TIPCO’s CEO of commercial business. “Flexline's commercial commitment to emerging markets featuring innovative engineered solutions holds great promise for our collective future.”

“Flexline was founded with a vision of excellence and reliability by Harold Scheininger and this partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey,” Jeff Scheininger said. “With TIPCO’s support, we’re ready to build on that legacy and continue to offer unmatched service, reliability and quality to our valued customers in aerospace and beyond.”

The deal expands TIPCO’s footprint to 37 locations in 15 states.