White Cap Acquires Texas Supplier

Kris-Con provides specialty construction supplies in the Houston and Austin markets.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap

Construction and safety supply distributor White Cap announced Monday that it has acquired Kris-Con Supply & Fasteners.

Kris-Con, White Cap officials said, supplies specialty construction products and equipment rental services to commercial contractors in the Houston and Austin markets. The company operates locations in Northwest Houston and in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kris-Con to the White Cap team," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in the announcement. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to being a one-stop shop and expanding our value-added services to better serve our customers in Texas."

"White Cap shares our dedication to providing exceptional customer service," said Mike and Carmen Jackson, co-owners of Kris-Con. "As we unite our two teams, we look forward to the growth opportunities for our associates and delivering even greater value to our customers."

White Cap ranked at no. 7 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

