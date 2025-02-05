White Cap Acquires Oregon Distributor

Construction and safety supply distributor White Cap on Tuesday announced its acquisition of JLA Supply, a provider of sealants, waterproofing materials and concrete throughout the Pacific Northwest.

JLA — formerly John Latta Associates — was founded more than 50 years ago in Portland, Oregon, and today operates six locations across Oregon, Idaho and Washington state. The company operates under the brands Sealant Specialists, SECO Construction Supply and Cascade Construction Accessories.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The JLA team has immense product and service knowledge and an established footprint in this growing market,” White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in the announcement. “By joining forces, our customers will benefit from additional product offerings, locations and service excellence.”

"I am proud of our team's legacy and believe that aligning with White Cap will create new opportunities for success and pave the way for continued growth well into the future,” added JLA President Paul Von Goedert.

White Cap came in at no. 7 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

