Tool Supplier Sonic Acquires its North American Distributor

Sonic Tools USA becomes a wholly owned entity of the Dutch tool company.

Sonic Tools
Jan 22, 2025
Sonic Toolboxes
Sonic Group

AUBURN, Ala., and NEW ORLEANS —  Sonic Group on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Sonic Tools USA, transforming its exclusive North American distribution partner into a wholly owned entity.

The announcement coincides with Sonic's 10-year U.S. anniversary, delivering premium hand tools, storage solutions, and efficiencies to automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The strategic acquisition strengthens Sonic Group's global presence while building upon Sonic Tools USA's decade-long legacy of innovation and customer service in the North American professional hand tools sector. The acquisition will enable Sonic Tools USA to create a more robust distributor network across North America and gain access to additional resources to further expand its North American presence.   

"The acquisition of the Sonic Group's North American distribution partner represents a natural progression in our international growth strategy," said Remko Papenburg, CEO of Sonic Group. "Sonic Tools USA has successfully translated the Sonic go-to-market strategy from Europe to North America, achieving an impressive 4,000% growth in revenue during the past 10 years. Now, as a fully owned entity of Sonic Group, we are excited to help super charge that growth into the next decade."

Founded in 2015, Sonic Tools USA has established itself as a trusted provider of professional-grade tools and storage solutions, serving diverse industries from automotive repair to manufacturing and aviation maintenance. The company's commitment to quality and innovation, including its lifetime warranty on all hand tools, has driven consistent growth and customer loyalty throughout the decade.

"When we started Sonic Tools USA, the idea of buying complete hand tool sets up front for technicians, organized within foam inserts, was a foreign concept to the vast majority of our customers, especially in the automotive space," said Colby McConnell, co-founder and CEO Sonic Tools USA Inc. "Today, the idea of buying complete toolsets is catching on across North America as customers recognize the efficiency this provides compared to the traditional method of buying piecemealed hand tools from a truck. Meanwhile, joining forces with Sonic Group will empower us to expand our North American distribution network, increase investment in marketing and sales, and optimize our value proposition to all our customers."

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sonic Tools USA Inc. will continue to operate from its current facilities with McConnell taking on the role of CEO for the North American office.

