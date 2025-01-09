AFC Industries Acquires Ontario Distributor

AFC Industries announced Thursday that it has acquired Irwin Industrial, a suburban Toronto distributor of fasteners and electronic components.

AFC officials said that the move would bolster its operations in Canada, an important market for the company that required "additional resources and infrastructure" to reach its full potential. The company said Irwin, founded in 1970, provides supply chain solutions and exceptional customer service to manufacturers across the country — particularly vendor-managed inventory and solutions for unique components.

"We were looking for a Canadian partner whose culture and approach to the business would fit well with ours," AFC CEO Kevin Godin said in a statement. "Irwin quickly rose to the top of the list, and we are thankful to be able to add them to the AFC family.”

Glenn Irwin, the company's owner and president, said that AFC offered "the same perseverance, commitment to exceptional service, and values that are at the core of how we approach our customer relationships."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.