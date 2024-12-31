Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations

The subsidiary was sold to Vallen Asia's leadership team under a management buyout.

Sonepar
Dec 31, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Sonepar

PARIS — Sonepar has announced the sale of Vallen Asia — in the form of a management buyout — to the Vallen Asia leadership team, consistent with the group’s strategic decision to focus on its core business and ensure management continuity to the organization. 

In 2023, Vallen Asia had revenues of around €90 million and employed 244 associates across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and China. Vallen Asia joined the Sonepar Group as part of the Hagemeyer acquisition in 2008. Since that time, Vallen Asia has continued to develop as the market leader in integrated supply across Asia.  

The transaction closed on Dec. 13, at which time Vallen Asia was deconsolidated from the Sonepar Group. However, in order to support the Vallen Asia team, Sonepar will remain as a committed minority shareholder for the next five years.  

“This strategic decision allows Sonepar to sharpen its focus on its core strengths and invest more deeply in areas where we see the greatest potential for growth. We are confident that this move will not only benefit our organization, but also provide Vallen Asia and its associates with the opportunity to thrive under new ownership, ” said Jean-Cyrille Verspieren, APAC president, Sonepar.  

Andrew Bennett,  country manager, Sonepar Singapore, who will be leaving the group after 16 years leading Vallen Asia, added, “It has been a unique and enormously enriching journey, both personally and collectively, to ‘grow up’ as part of the Sonepar family. Although our paths diverge at this point, the Sonepar DNA will be forever imprinted in Vallen Asia, an invaluable takeaway. The Vallen team is excited and fully committed as we enter the next stage of our evolution.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 1, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
December 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
December 27, 2024
Logo of Nippon Steel on the exterior of Blast Furnace No. 1 at the company's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Biden to Decide on U.S. Steel Acquisition After Influential Panel Fails to Reach Consensus
December 24, 2024
Related Stories
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
Rebranded Branch
Mergers & Acquisitions
NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 1, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
LSG officials said its goal will be "to maintain the exceptional Big Bolt brand name in the market."
December 27, 2024
Logo of Nippon Steel on the exterior of Blast Furnace No. 1 at the company's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Biden to Decide on U.S. Steel Acquisition After Influential Panel Fails to Reach Consensus
The president opposes the nearly $15 billion deal.
December 24, 2024
Factory With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry
A look at the pros and cons of the acquisition.
December 23, 2024
Rebranded Branch
Mergers & Acquisitions
NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric
The Sonepar subsidiary acquired Rockingham in late 2022.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc
Mergers & Acquisitions
MRC Global to Sell Canada Business
Officials said the move would enable MRC to focus on its core geographies and products.
December 17, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Site Supply Inc.
The construction materials distributor operates four locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
December 17, 2024
Irby Utilities facility, Burnsville, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Irby Utilities Acquires Azotel Technologies Software
The deal will enable the Sonepar subsidiary to be "an even stronger partner" to broadband providers.
December 13, 2024
Lehman Pipe and Supply distribution center, Miami.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building a ‘Super-Regional Leader’
A Florida pipe, valves and fittings distributor eyes aggressive expansion after securing a private equity partner.
December 13, 2024
Rubix branch, Feltham, England.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. MRO Distributor Acquires Italian Counterpart
Rubix officials said Somi would bolster both its footprint and its flow and fluid power solutions.
December 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 29 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Applied Thermal Systems
The deal expands TTDS' footprint into the Upper Midwest.
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Officials said the agreement would support DWC's "next phase of growth."
December 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Container Business
The company said the former All American Containers would enhance its North American footprint.
December 10, 2024
Global The Source, Universal City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm to Combine HVAC Distributors Global, MARS
Officials said the deal would strengthen the product and service offerings of both companies.
December 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 1 47 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Completes Acquisition of Data Center Services Firm
The companies announced the $185 million deal earlier this fall.
December 6, 2024