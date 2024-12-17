White Cap Acquires Site Supply Inc.

The construction materials distributor operates four locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Dec 17, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Site Supply Inc., a distributor of construction materials specializing in stabilization, stormwater and erosion control serving non-residential end markets.

Site Supply has four locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Site Supply Inc. is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"Site Supply's team is committed to serving as a trusted partner for their customers, which complements White Cap's mission and vision well," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "The expertise and knowledge of this team will bolster our ability to deliver quality stabilization, stormwater, and erosion control materials and services to our valued customers. I look forward to welcoming them into the White Cap family."

"We are confident that we can further our customers' success with the additional resources White Cap provides through their expansive product suite and value-added service offerings. We can also further our own team's success with the opportunities for career development, employee training, and personal and professional growth enabled by White Cap," said Collin Browning, president, Site Supply Inc.

