U.K. MRO Distributor Acquires Italian Counterpart

U.K. MRO distributor Rubix has acquired an Italian distributor of flow control and fluid power components, company officials announced earlier this month.

Rubix officials said the addition of Somi would expand both its footprint in Northeast Italy and its expertise in the fluid and flow control segment.

Somi, located in Bolzano, provides hoses, fittings, hydraulics and pneumatic components, along with a range of design, assembly and repair services. The company has 47 employees and posted sales of nearly $16 million in 2023.

“The acquisition gives us an even stronger footprint in Northeast Italy while extending our existing specialism in the flow and fluid power sector and complementing our historical strength in power transmission," Rubix Italy CEO Tiziano Biasoli said in a statement.

Somi Managing Director Igor Menegot, who will remain with the company during a transition period, said that officials "thought very carefully about how to carry our business into the future, and who would be the best possible owner for Somi." Following the transition, the business will be led by Commercial Manager Christian Defransceschi and Technical Manager Luca Chini.

"In Rubix, we see a shared commitment to employee engagement and customer satisfaction, and a common value given to the technical knowledge and specialist expertise of our teams," Menegot said.

Rubix, based in London, says it is Europe's largest provider of industrial MRO products and services. The company's network includes more than 750 locations across 22 countries. The Somi deal is its 77th acquisition to date.